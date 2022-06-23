ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Local church to hold food giveaway drive-thru

By Noelle Haynes
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A drive-thru food giveaway will be held locally on Tuesday.

Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church at 3120 Winton Avenue will hold the drive-thru and stop in stations.

Each vehicle will receive a bag of groceries, meats, vegetables, fruit and other items from Second Harvest Food Bank.

The event is contactless and all items will be placed in the vehicles.

The event will continue while items last.

