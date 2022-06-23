The Season with Beal City Baseball: State Finalists

This spring, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes and giving you an exclusive look at the Beal City baseball program.

New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday on MISportsNow.com, YouTube and the free VUit app.

In this week’s episode, the Aggies use small ball early and extra base hits late to secure a dominant win in the state semifinals over Whitmore Lake. Then, the season ends in heartbreak when the team comes up one run short in the Div. 4 state championship game against Riverview Gabriel Richard.