Banks will be the go-to sector in the second half of the year, says RBC's Gerard Cassidy

The S&P 500 is rebounding on Tuesday, pushing more than 2.3% higher following the string of events that sent the index into an official bear market. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS and Morgan Stanely MS analysts warn that this rally may soon pop, and we will return to new lows.
U.S. stocks wavered over the flat line Monday following a major rebound last week from this year's steep declines. Wall Street is preparing to wrap up the worst first half for stocks in decades. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 inched 0.02% lower....
As the first half of 2022 winds down, investors can be certain of at least one thing: This year will likely continue to be difficult. Economic risk is top of mind for investors, as investment banks – including UBS, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs – raise their expectations for the likelihood of a recession.
The interest rates on savings accounts are finally on the rise after consecutive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Still, any money earning less than the rate of inflation loses purchasing power over time. There is one inflation-protected bet savers should consider. There's a silver lining to higher interest rates:...
New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
After two years of a breakneck market for vacation homes across the U.S., demand for second homes has now fallen below pre-pandemic levels, according to a report Friday from Redfin. “Skyrocketing monthly payments, along with higher loan fees, have priced many second-home buyers out of the market,” Redfin deputy chief...
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. equities could see a 7% move up next week as investors rebalance their portfolios after a brutal first half of the year, J.P. Morgan's chief global markets strategist, Marko Kolanovic, said on Friday. Next week marks the end of the month, second quarter and first...
When the stock market hits a rough patch, it can pay to hide out in dividend stocks. Those cash payouts to shareholders are akin to a vaccine or an underground war bunker. They may not shield you from all of the financial pain of a market in free fall due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates, but they will ensure that you'll survive the tumult.
The Nasdaq has been in a bear market for some time now and the S&P 500 entered a bear market earlier in June. While U.S. stocks have rebounded from their lows, many see it as a typical bear market rally. Dividend stocks can be a good investment in the current environment. Here are some of the safe dividend stocks to consider in 2022.
Three Arrows Capital, a crypto-focused hedge fund, has to meet a deadline on Monday to repay more than $670 million in loans to Voyager Digital or face default. Voyager said that it "intends to pursue recovery from 3AC" and is talking to its advisors "regarding legal remedies available." Three Arrows...
(Reuters) - Shares in the biggest U.S. banks rallied on Friday after they passed the Federal Reserve's annual health check, but Bank of America underperformed with test results implying it needs a larger-than-expected capital buffer, which could limit share buybacks and dividends. While the broader equity market also rallied on...
Friday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Amgen, CarMax, D.R. Horton, Frontier, General Electric, Home Depot, Ingersoll Rand, Marathon Digital, MetLife, Palantir Technologies, Realty Income, Teck Resources, Ventas and WeWork.
