Banks will be the go-to sector in the second half of the year, says RBC's Gerard Cassidy

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 3 days ago

money.com

Inflation Is Hitting the Middle Class Especially Hard

New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
US News and World Report

JP Morgan Sees Portfolio Rebalancing Lifting U.S. Stocks 7% Next Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. equities could see a 7% move up next week as investors rebalance their portfolios after a brutal first half of the year, J.P. Morgan's chief global markets strategist, Marko Kolanovic, said on Friday. Next week marks the end of the month, second quarter and first...
Kiplinger

Dividend Stocks Are Paying Off for Income Investors

When the stock market hits a rough patch, it can pay to hide out in dividend stocks. Those cash payouts to shareholders are akin to a vaccine or an underground war bunker. They may not shield you from all of the financial pain of a market in free fall due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates, but they will ensure that you'll survive the tumult.
MarketRealist

Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors Amid the Bear Market Rally

The Nasdaq has been in a bear market for some time now and the S&P 500 entered a bear market earlier in June. While U.S. stocks have rebounded from their lows, many see it as a typical bear market rally. Dividend stocks can be a good investment in the current environment. Here are some of the safe dividend stocks to consider in 2022.
US News and World Report

Banks Rally After Stress Test, Bank of America Underperforms

(Reuters) - Shares in the biggest U.S. banks rallied on Friday after they passed the Federal Reserve's annual health check, but Bank of America underperformed with test results implying it needs a larger-than-expected capital buffer, which could limit share buybacks and dividends. While the broader equity market also rallied on...
CNBC

JPMorgan says markets could jump 7% next week

JPMorgan expects next week to be big for the markets. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Amy Raskin, Degas Wright, Stephen Weiss, Jon Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
