Waffles or pancakes – whenever I eat either of the two, I hardly think of the difference. I never thought there was a difference but I was sorely mistaken! I used my pancake recipe for making waffles, and the batter oozed out of the waffle maker and whatever was left was a rubbery mess, what gives? I thought they were the same! Is there a way I can still be lazy and use just one batter, or is there really a difference between the two?

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO