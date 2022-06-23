ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

'Dangerously high levels' of toxic forever chemicals have been found in drinking water of communities surrounding US military bases, new report reveals

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Toxic 'forever chemicals' have been detected at 'dangerously high levels' in the drinking water of communities near US Department of Defense (DoD) installations, reveals a new report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG).

Several types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are chemicals used in products that resists heat, oil and grease, were detected in drinking water in areas near military bases.

Most of the forever chemicals stem from the use of firefighting foam on the installations.

Environmental Working Group (EWG) analyst Policy Analyst Jared Hayes told DailyMail.com in a phone interview: 'We were just going through the data in the past week or so... PFOA and PFOF are showing up in thousands parts per trillion on some bases.

An OSD PA Deputy Officer told DailyMail.com in an email that the Department is well aware of this data.

'Since 2016, DoD has sampled and taken action at locations where DoD is the source of PFAS and drinking water exceeded EPA's 2016 Health Advisory (HA) Levels for PFOS and PFOA,' the officer continued.

However, Hayes said the DoD may have taken action but the organization does not appear to have lowered levels to the new HAs, which were issued on June 15, 2022 to replace those Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued in 2016.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akxZp_0gKDawt200
Toxic 'forever chemicals' have been detected at 'dangerously high levels' in the drinking water of communities near US Department of Defense (DoD) installations. Pictured is a file photo showing equipment used to test for forever chemicals 

The old advisories were 70 parts per trillion, while PFOA has been reduced to .004 parts per trillion and PFOP is now .02 parts per trillion (ppt).

DoD installations were previously required to provide water filters or connect nearby residents with public water supplies if PFAS levels exceeded 70 parts per trillion.

However, the EPA changed the advisory levels for PFOA and PFOS to levels well below one ppt.

'DoD continues to perform routine sampling at impacted locations off-base and expand sampling to further investigate and identify locations where there is known or potential risk of PFAS release,' the officer told DailyMail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nad6P_0gKDawt200
The Department of Defense said they took action to lower levels, but the Environmental Working Group told Daily Mail that these levels far exceed the latest advisories - the Department based its levels on those set in 2016

'DoD is working through the federal cleanup process to quickly and thoroughly identify PFAS impacts and protect to human health and the environment. '

Hayes, however, told DailyMail.com that none of these sites have started a formal clean up for the contaminated water.

'It is great they [the DoD] is providing [residents with] bottle water, but when can they [the residents] start using their own wells again, Hayes continued.

According to the DoD, it has invested more than $1.5 billion in PFAS related research and cleanup activities.

However, EWG notes PFAS have been detected in the groundwater of nearly 400 military bases across the US and the group suspects there are hundreds of more with dangerous levels.

Comments / 86

MEATLOAF22
3d ago

Who didn't see this comming. .most every oz of water from lakes rivers and streams have always been used as a main source to get rid of anything from chemicals to forever chemicals etc..you name it its in the river beds of most all body's of water and the whole system is tied together in some form . another fine example of what they think isnt considered dangerous and that it won't invade every oz of water eventually try again ..

Reply(6)
24
Subaru
3d ago

the same people poisoning your water are the ones who have tried to steal your vote! they survive on your money...

Reply(6)
36
N. Curbo
3d ago

Those chemicals have been in some communities for decades. Empty your hot water heater and if a clear gel substance comes out don’t drink the water and cold showers. I’ve replaced a few and OMGOSH. The gel will only dissolve with gasoline.

Reply(3)
10
Related
The Conversation U.S.

What are PFAS, and why is the EPA warning about them in drinking water? An environmental health scientist explains

“PFAS? What’s PFAS?” You may be hearing that term in the news as the federal government considers new rules and guidelines for the chemicals. Even if the acronym is new to you, you’re probably already familiar with what PFAS do. That’s because they’re found in everything from nonstick cookware to carpets to ski wax. PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are a large group of human-made chemicals – currently estimated to be around 9,000 individual chemical compounds – that are used widely in consumer products and industry. They can make products resistant to water, grease and stains and protect...
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

"Forever chemicals" linked to high blood pressure, study finds

Millions of Americans have high blood pressure, a condition that can cause heart attack or stroke if left untreated. Generally, this condition is believed to be caused mostly by diet. Yet now, a stranger potential culprit has emerged: a synthetic chemical that is in thousands of consumer products, kitchenware, and even microwave popcorn bags, and which may be contributing to hypertension or high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NPR

PFAS 'forever chemicals' are everywhere. Here's what you should know about them

They're called forever chemicals because they break down extremely slowly. And because they've been put in so many things, they are now everywhere - in soil, in our drinking water, inside our bodies. We're talking about PFAS. The Environmental Protection Agency just revised its guidance about PFAS in drinking water. The agency is warning they could pose health risks if present at all. Well, let's bring in Arlene Blum to discuss. She's a biophysical chemist and the executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute. Welcome.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

U.S. Issues New Warnings on 'Forever Chemicals' in Drinking Water

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday released new warnings for synthetic pollutants in drinking water known as "forever chemicals" saying the toxins can still be harmful even at levels so low they are not detectable. The family of toxic chemicals known as per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Water Wells#Water Contamination#Water Supplies#Drinking Water#Us Department#Osd#Pfas#Pfos#Pfoa
Gillian May

Alcohol Damages Important Body Systems

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I have been sober from alcohol for five and half years. After moving through recovery and reflecting on how alcohol damaged my health, I’m committed to providing education for those who want to know more about how alcohol affects various bodily systems.
CBS News

Critical mistakes and miscalculations by federal employees caused devastating New Mexico wildfire, report finds

The U.S. Forest Service made critical mistakes that caused a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to explode into the largest blaze in New Mexico's recorded history, the agency said Tuesday. A new report found that employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were in the Southwest before lighting the flames.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market, the latest blow to the embattled company widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The action is part of a sweeping effort by the Food and Drug Administration...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
The Independent

Juul e-cigarettes officially banned in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially ordered Juul to remove its e-cigarettes from the market.In a press release issued on Thursday, the FDA ordered Juul to “stop selling and distributing these products” and noted that anything “currently on market must be removed, or risk enforcement action.” They emphasized that the products that fall under the ban include the Juul device and four types of “Juul pods: Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0% and menthol flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0%.” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD said in a statement...
PHARMACEUTICALS
LiveScience

How does arsenic kill?

Arsenic rose to infamy centuries ago as a nearly odorless, tasteless poison that was often used by and against the ruling classes in Europe during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. But what is the history of arsenic poisoning, and how does it kill?. It turns out, an element that's...
CANCER
deseret.com

Daily Harvest issues mass recall after disturbing customer complaints

Daily Harvest, the home delivery meal kit and meal planning service for vegan foods, has issued a voluntary recall on its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles” after several consumers reported serious gastrointestinal symptoms, according to USA Today. The company first issued the recall notice on Sunday, June 19, claiming that it had immediately taken action to keep customers safe.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

440K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy