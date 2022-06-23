ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crawford County Commissioners Continue Collecting Broadband Surveys

By Jamison Hixenbaugh
erienewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crawford County Commissioners are starting to pinpoint areas throughout the county that are in need of better broadband. Over the past month, the commissioners have distributed nearly 10,000 surveys throughout the county. The five-question survey asks where you live, how good is your internet quality, and how much...

www.erienewsnow.com

erienewsnow.com

Few Spots in City of Erie Where Fireworks Can Safely be Used

July 4th is now just one week away, and it's no surprise many backyard fireworks shows are already underway. If fireworks are part of your plans for the holiday weekend, here are a few safety reminders for you and your family during the holiday weekend. You can not set off...
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Road Project Maintenance Work to Continue this Week

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include bridge cleaning on Route 8 in Penn Township as well as Routes 422 and 356 in Butler Township along with pipe replacement, which will be occurring on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. Patching...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Car show for a good cause held at local insurance agency

A car show was held at Cheryl Mitchell Insurance on Peach Street on Sunday afternoon for a good cause. All of the profits from this car show went towards Emma’s Footprints, a nonprofit that helps families who go through miscarriages, still births, and infant loss. Car lovers gathered at Cheryl Mitchell Insurance on Saturday to […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Farmer's Market Returns to Downtown Erie

The downtown farmer's market returned for the summer in Perry Square on Sunday. It give vendors a chance to sell their merchandise, and gives people in the City of Erie access to fresh produce and goods. Lee Burch with Burch Farms said, "The community loves having us here. We have...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie hospital comments on visitation policies

Reports of possible connection between Rep. Kelly …. Plenty of cash so what’s holding up the Pennsylvania …. July 4th safety tips from Pennsylvania fire commissioner. House prices added to the list of increasing costs. Truck drivers weigh in on the cost of diesel. NY residents react to Supreme...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Harassment, Accidents

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Two Pleasantville Residents Charged with Harassment. PSP Franklin responded to a domestic incident in the 100 block of Nichols-Hunt Road, in Allegheny Township, Venango County, on May 30, around 9:37 a.m. Through investigation, police learned a known female and a known male...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler County reacts to overturn of Roe v. Wade

Those in the county on either side of the abortion issue had strong opinions on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, thus overruling Roe v. Wade and the more recent Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The decision means each state...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wordpress.com

Caldwell One Room Schoolhouse, Beringer-Caldwell One-Room School Museum, Fredonia, PA

The Caldwell One Room Schoolhouse is located on Route 58 between Mercer and Greenville north of Mercer and 3.2 miles northwest of Fredonia, PA. Built in 1880 this historic one room schoolhouse in scenic Mercer County, is charming remnant of a simpler time. Visitors will be transported to the past when they visit this unique landmark. The simple one-room, red brick, gable-roofed schoolhouse has a “hanging” chimney that pierces the ridgepole and is suspended near the ceiling of the room below. Bricks were made on the Ball farm nearby. The building has stone corner quoins and retains its original desks. There were 225 one-room schools in Mercer County between 1800 and 1900. The building was donated to the Mercer County Historical Society in 1962, and operates as a school museum during clement weather, with the preserved one-room school building, a teachers memorial garden, and various other attractions on the grounds.
FREDONIA, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie is a big town in Pennsylvania, just 130 miles North of downtown Pittsburgh. The city is home to more than 97,000 people, none wealthier than Thomas Bailey Hagen. Yet, the city's median household income exceeds $37,894, and the median property value is about $89,100.
ERIE, PA

