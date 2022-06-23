A Millersville Man Arrested For June 2 Shooting Outside of Salon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people near a major intersection in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said.
Once there, they found two gunshot victims. The shooter or shooters had fled before officers arrived at the scene of the crime, police said.
Ambulances took the gunshot victims to a local hospital, according to authorities.
Their conditions were unknown at the time of transportation, police said.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting,
JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect accused of shooting a pizza delivery driver Saturday night.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of Ellsworth Place in Joppa just before 7:30 p.m. for a 911 call about a shooting.
The person who made one of the 911 calls was Karen Rollins, a customer who ordered dinner for her two grandchildren from Papa Johns.
“I looked outside. I saw the pizza box, so I opened the door to get the food, and there was a young man out there jumping around,” Karen Rollins said. “So I asked him if he...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities.
The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m.
Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said.
They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities
An ambulance took him to a local hospital.
Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said.
Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE — A person was killed early Saturday morning and seven others injured during several shootings that began Friday night in Baltimore, according to police. Southern District officers who were in the area of the 700 block of South Charles Street in Baltimore’s Otterbein neighborhood heard gunshots minutes after 3 a.m. Saturday.
Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Baltimore’s Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the 700 block of S. Charles Street reported hearing gunshots at 3:06 p.m., police said.
They soon learned that a man had been shot multiple times in the 800 block of South Hanover Street, according to authorities.
An Ambulance took him to the University of Maryland. A short time later, medical personnel pronounced the man dead, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man using a walker to make his way along a major roadway in Anne Arundel County is dead after a vehicle struck him and fled the area, according to authorities.
County officers investigated a report of a hit and run crash near the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
A passerby had noticed someone lying on the roadway and called 911, police said.
Officers found the man on the road in the southbound section of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. They noticed that he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, according to authorities.
It is unknown how long he was laying on the road before the passerby saw him, police said.
Officers do not know which way the driver of the striking vehicle drove following the collision.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.
The man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
D.C. police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast. Police say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 1700 block of West Virginia Ave. Officers say the shooter and victim were outside when the victim was shot in the chest. The victim died...
