Josh Parisian survived an early knockdown and then delivered some punishing ground-and-pound in return to stop Alan Baudot at UFC Vegas 57. It was actually a standing hammer fist that had Parisian in trouble but he came back with a vengeance late in the first round and then again in the second as he planted Baudot on the canvas where the French fighter just could not find an escape. Once Parisian got into a dominant position, he started dropping bombs that forced referee Mark Smith to rescue Baudot from further harm.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO