Who doesn’t love some comfort food while out on the water? This floating food boat, the first of its kind in Cape May County, is pleased to launch in South Jersey for the 2022 season. Find us in the back bays or at the Hereford’s Inlet. We are a full-service floating concession stand that also does concierge dockside catering. Call us today for a champagne island lunch order or to help plan your next dockside gathering.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO