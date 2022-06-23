Summer Recycling Event

In support of Senate Bill (S.B.) 1383, the City is partnering with Republic Services to host a Compost Giveaway. Bring your own buckets, shovels, and gloves. Limit 0.5 cubic yards per household (roughly the size of three 32-gllon bags/carts). Not for commercial use.

This event will also include secure document shredding. Bring your bank statements, credit card offers, cancelled checks, old medical records, and any other personal info to have them conveniently shredded onsite. Limit three (3) banker size boxes per household.