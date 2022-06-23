ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Summer Recycling Event

Daly City, California
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eChtQ_0gKDZNOU00

In support of Senate Bill (S.B.) 1383, the City is partnering with Republic Services to host a Compost Giveaway. Bring your own buckets, shovels, and gloves. Limit 0.5 cubic yards per household (roughly the size of three 32-gllon bags/carts). Not for commercial use.

This event will also include secure document shredding. Bring your bank statements, credit card offers, cancelled checks, old medical records, and any other personal info to have them conveniently shredded onsite. Limit three (3) banker size boxes per household.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Crescent Ridge Dairy stays eco-friendly, promotes local farms

SHARON - The Crescent Ridge Dairy Farm in Sharon has been serving milk products for 90 years. Over time they've changed their business to become more-environmentally friendly while promoting other smaller local farms."It kind of causes us all to think about the length of that and so we have a legacy business and it's wonderful," Crescent Ridge President Mark Parrish told WBZ-TV.The farm is one of the cornerstones of the Massachusetts agriculture community, from milk to cheeses to chocolate milk!"People really love chocolate milk, I think it brings them back to their childhood. Sitting at school lunch. ...
SHARON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy