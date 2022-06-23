ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Corporal Mathew Ramirez

Odessa, Texas
Odessa, Texas
 5 days ago
He was born and raised in El Paso. Corporal Ramirez became a Police Officer to help and mentor the youth in the community that he serves.

He said, "Growing up I would hear Police are just here to harass and take you to jail. I want to change that mindset and be a positive role model."

Personally, he's a big Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns fan. He loves learning about history and visiting historical places.

Thank you Corporal Ramirez for being the change and working to make a difference especially with young people!

Odessa, Texas

Odessa, Texas

