Economy

Treasury yields are in freefall — What's going on?

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Rick Santelli reports on what's behind yields...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Dow falls as yields slide, Wall Street weighs recession fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Thursday as bond yields slid and Wall Street continued to weigh recession risks. The Dow fell 124 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 inched 0.2% down, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. Those moves come as the yield on the 10-year Treasury...
STOCKS
CNBC

Final Trades: CHPT, BMY, WMT & XBI

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Pete Najarian.
STOCKS
CNBC

Options Action: Traders charge into Tesla

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at how options traders are charging into Tesla. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
MARKETS
Rick Santelli
Guy Adami
Person
Karen Finerman
CNBC

JPMorgan forecasts S&P could end year at 4,800

Brenda Vingiello weighs in on JPMorgan's call that inflation will moderate in the second half of the year and that the S&P could end 2022 at 4,800. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Josh Brown, Pete Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods calls for a higher price on carbon

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods would like the U.S. government to help incentivize some of the clean energy innovations his company is developing, like biofuels and direct air capture of carbon dioxide. In an interview with CNBC's David Faber, the leader of one of the largest oil and gas companies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Recession fears send oil prices plunging, equities diverge

Wall Street stocks climbed Wednesday as the US Fed chief stressed the need to combat decades-high inflation, but elsewhere equities and oil prices tumbled on mounting recession fears as central banks hike interest rates. Powell once again stressed that the Fed was committed to bringing down inflation -- which has reached a 40-year high -- with higher interest rates.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
money.com

Inflation Is Hitting the Middle Class Especially Hard

New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Oil Prices Fall As Recession Fears Rise

(Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures are higher ahead of another day of congressional testimony from Fed chairman Jerome Powell as he moves from the Senate Banking Committee to the House Financial Services Committee. Potential Market Movers. While Mr. Powell told the Senate yesterday that a recession was possible, he...
GAS PRICE
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS

