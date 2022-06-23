Treasury yields are in freefall — What's going on?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Thursday as bond yields slid and Wall Street continued to weigh recession risks. The Dow fell 124 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 inched 0.2% down, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. Those moves come as the yield on the 10-year Treasury...
The Chartmaster, Carter Worth of Worth Charting, on whether there's more downside ahead for commodities. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Pete Najarian.
Brenda Vingiello weighs in on JPMorgan's call that inflation will moderate in the second half of the year and that the S&P could end 2022 at 4,800. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Josh Brown, Pete Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods would like the U.S. government to help incentivize some of the clean energy innovations his company is developing, like biofuels and direct air capture of carbon dioxide. In an interview with CNBC's David Faber, the leader of one of the largest oil and gas companies...
Wall Street stocks climbed Wednesday as the US Fed chief stressed the need to combat decades-high inflation, but elsewhere equities and oil prices tumbled on mounting recession fears as central banks hike interest rates. Powell once again stressed that the Fed was committed to bringing down inflation -- which has reached a 40-year high -- with higher interest rates.
His name is Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chief investment strategist of global asset manager GMO. He built his legendary reputation by successfully identifying all of the major asset bubbles since the 1980s. In a recent CNBC interview, Grantham warned that the recent tech stock collapse looks eerily similar to what...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Veteran strategist of Wall Street believes a “global recession depression” is unlikely to happen and can still be avoided. David Roche, president of the institutional research firm Independent...
Bitcoin and Ethereum spiked Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 5.2% to $929.8 billion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Storj (STORJ) +49.6% $0.93. THORChain (RUNE) +22.7% $2.17. Polygon (MATIC) +22.6% $0.56. Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies...
New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
(Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures are higher ahead of another day of congressional testimony from Fed chairman Jerome Powell as he moves from the Senate Banking Committee to the House Financial Services Committee. Potential Market Movers. While Mr. Powell told the Senate yesterday that a recession was possible, he...
Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
The widely followed trader and analyst who accurately called the current crypto market downturn says the pain is nearly over and has a particular price target for Bitcoin in mind. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 400,000 Twitter followers that the flagship crypto asset is in the process of forming a...
Several major investment banks are predicting that the U.S. will enter a recession sometime this year. This month the Federal Reserve announced its highest interest rate hike in decades in an effort to control inflation. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Emily McCormick joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss the latest on the economy.
Congress member Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi are no strangers to purchasing stocks and options while she has been in office. Here are the latest stocks being added to the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: Pelosi and her husband purchased options for Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT....
