Riverside County, CA

Fewer than one-third of Inland Empire households can afford to buy a home in one of Southern California’s ‘most affordable’ housing markets

By Victoria Pike Bond
ucr.edu
 5 days ago

Despite recessionary fears, IE labor market continues to show strength. Throughout the pandemic the Inland Empire's relatively affordable housing market has been a bright spot in the local economy and home price growth has outpaced more expensive neighboring areas. That affordability, however, has diminished in the face of today's higher mortgage...

news.ucr.edu

