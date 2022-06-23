ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chance of thunderstorms, breezy with a slight drop in temperatures for Friday

By Michael Coats
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning with gusty winds. High pressure will build back in for the weekend with hot and mostly sunny conditions. OVERNIGHT: Lows into the...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thunderstorm weather warning for Saturday

Thunderstorms could dampen Platinum Jubilee festivities, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for southern England.Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and lightning in some places and a yellow warning has been put in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday.The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Saturday 0000-1000Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/FNVwruTs5N— Met Office (@metoffice) June 3, 2022It has also warned of a small chance...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
AccuWeather

Rounds of severe weather to charge through northern Plains

Dry and cooler air has settled across the northern Plains after a cold front replaced the recent spell of record-challenging heat, but the tranquil weather pattern will be short-lived as the threat of severe weather is expected to spark thunderstorms to end the week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there will...
FARGO, ND
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
deseret.com

A look at Yellowstone flooding from Chopper 5

Historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park this week has caused significant damage and led to a total closure of the park that officials are saying may last through next week. KSL-TV got an aerial look at the damage, from washed out roads to flooded campgrounds. According to KSL, Pebble Creek...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy