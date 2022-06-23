ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Observer

Serial rape suspect in NC might have victims as far away as California, police say

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Mooresville police this week arrested a 29-year-old Sherrills Ford man they identified as a serial rape suspect who is being investigated in cases as far away as California.

Police charged Michael Brandon Shinn after responding to a call Sunday about a sexual assault that occurred June 16 in a “remote parking lot” on River Highway (N.C. 150 West) on Lake Norman, according to a Mooresville Police Department Facebook post Wednesday.

The victim told police she met a man online and agreed to meet him in Mooresville. After meeting him, the woman said she got into his car and was driven to the parking lot where she was then sexually assaulted, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qawd2_0gKDY0DF00
Michael Brandon Shinn, a 29-year-old from Sherrills Ford, was arrested and charged in the rapes of two women in a remote parking lot on Lake Norman in Mooresville and is a suspect in rapes as far away as California, police said. MOORESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

The man left the victim in the parking lot without her vehicle or phone, police said. Shinn was identified with information the victim provided about him and his car, a silver-gray Dodge Charger with a black stripe.

Police obtained warrants charging Shinn with two counts of second-degree forcible rape and a count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

While investigating the case, Mooresville police said Huntersville police contacted them about a second victim, who was hospitalized in the Mecklenburg County town after a similar assault on Tuesday.

That victim gave similar descriptions of the man who assaulted her and of his car, Mooresville police said. She also met the man online and was assaulted in the same parking lot, police said.

Mooresville police said they’re working with law enforcement from “multiple surrounding agencies” that are investigating similar cases, and agencies as far away as California.

“We don’t have the exact number yet because victims are coming forward at this time,” Mooresville police Capt. J.L. Quinn said at a news conference outside the police department.

“The suspect spent a considerable amount of time out in California,” Quinn said.

Shinn has lived in Huntington Beach, California, according to a public records search.

He remained in the Iredell County jail on $600,000 bail Thursday.

Mooresville Police urged anyone who may have been a similar victim, or knows of others who were raped, to call the department at 704-664-3311.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qswe2_0gKDY0DF00
A woman told police she was raped June 16, 2022, in this remote parking lot on River Highway (N.C. 150 West) on Lake Norman in Mooresville. Google Street View

Quinn advised the public: “If you are meeting someone that you are not familiar with, you want to get to know that person first, obviously. And if you are meeting them, make sure you are meeting in a public location, not secluded, dark ones.

“Use your gut instinct to make sure you are not putting yourself in a dangerous situation,” the captain said.

