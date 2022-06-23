ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities of the Future May Be Built with Algae-Grown Limestone

By University of Colorado Boulder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Global cement production accounts for 7% of annual greenhouse gas emissions in large part through the burning of quarried limestone. Now, a CU Boulder-led research team has figured out a way to make cement production carbon neutral—and even carbon negative—by pulling carbon dioxide out of the air with the...

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
Quesadillas, tacos, and enchiladas are lip-smackingly delicious Mexican staples of all time! They are perfect as a quick meal or appetizer for a Mexican party. If you’re craving these types of food but don’t know where to order yet, don’t fret. We have the best Mexican restaurants in Fort Collins, CO, for you!
Manufactured homes damaged by fierce Marshall Fire winds in need of repair. New hearing aids and eyeglasses. Raised vegetable gardens. Access to recreation center programs. These may seem unrelated, but they’re among unmet needs for low-income seniors that a task force of Frasier Retirement Community residents hopes to help fill via a new $2.1 million endowment program for Boulder County organizations.
Lone Tree City Council approved the final site plan of the 80-acre Lone Tree Regional Park, located east of I-25 and south of RidgeGate Parkway, during the June 20 regular meeting. “We’re really creating a really unique identifier for the community,” said Austin Good, Lone Tree’s assistant city manager....
Cabela's Lone Tree Hours. To serve the north denver metro area. 10680 cabela dr, lone tree. Bass pro shops®/cabela's® boating center™ is the largest volume boat retailer in the world. As an employee of the world's foremost bank subsidiary of cabela's, there was extensive pressure to sell credit cards to customers. I called up to check and was told yes it was cancelled.
No beautiful day in Loveland should go without a walk around Old Fairgrounds Park: The river, the picnic area, the splash park for the kids and Fairgrounds Bridge. I grew up in Loveland and now live in Downtown, very close to [Old] Fairgrounds Park. Recently, on a very nice afternoon, I went for a walk over to the park and walked along Fairgrounds Bridge. It is a very cool structure, and it's been in Loveland for over 100 years.
Homeowners associations have long had power to evict homeowners in Colorado: When fines and late fees for bad lawns and improperly parked cars rack up, the HOA comes to collect. While this sort of thing has happened for years, HOAs brought residents to court in record numbers earlier this year....
In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
Gil Asakawa was eight years old when his family moved from Japan to the United States. Soon after, the Tokyo-born author and journalist remembers feeling unaccepted for bringing sushi to school for lunch. “When I was a kid in third grade, I would have white kids teasing me and saying ‘You eat raw fish. You eat that sushi stuff. That’s gross,’” he says. “Now I bet those kids have their own kids and grandkids who eat sushi from King Soopers.”
As they chanted “Abortion rights are human rights,” 1,500 abortion rights protesters marched through Old Town Fort Collins Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent-setting case, Roe v. Wade. The Coloradoan reports the march stated at Colorado State University’s Oval and went to Oak Street Plaza, shutting down parts of College Avenue. Protesters on both sides also gathered throughout the weekend outside the Planned Parenthood on Shields Street. In Colorado though, despite the ruling, abortion will remain legal. It’s one of seven states without any restrictions on the termination of a pregnancy. The right was codified by the state legislature in March. With abortion set to be banned or heavily restricted in neighboring states, it’s believed, Colorado could become an oasis for residents of surrounding states seeking abortions. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
“I do think that there is a solution there that we should push for. We shouldn't have to live with unhoused people in our community when we all spend a lot of money having houses ourselves.””. After a June 22 town hall where residents expressed frustration with homeless shelters...
The 1st Congressional District of Colorado covers all or part of Denver County, Jefferson County, Arapahoe County. All U.S. House districts, including the 1st Congressional District of Colorado, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 28, 2022. The filing deadline was March 15, 2022.
When Fort Collins voters head to the polls this November, they’ll likely have three ballot questions to decide. The first is should Fort Collins adopt ranked choice voting. The form of voting allows voters to rank candidates by order of preference instead of selecting just one. The second question is whether city council members should see their own pay increased? Council members currently make just under $11,000 to $33,000. Council believes adequate compensation will widen the pool of candidates willing to seek elected office. The change would cost the city $304,000 annually. The last question asks whether city elections should be held in April or November in 2023 and beyond. The Coloradoan reports the change would align city elections with the Poudre School District’s Board of Education’s elections with the thought that consolidation could improve voter turnout. For more on the ballot questions, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Does a bigot ever consider himself a bigot? I very much doubt it. He might be ignorant, but in his core a bigot just wants his community to be safe. And being ignorant is quite different from being stupid. The bigot senses that those “other” people present a threat. Accepting...
On June 13, Westword published "Seventeen Bodies Denver Is Trying to Identify," which focused on efforts to discover the names of sixteen men and one female infant who'd died in Denver between 1970 and 2021. But the Office of the Medical Examiner, an agency operating under the auspices of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, couldn't reveal until this week that one of the mysteries had actually been solved seven days earlier.
Johnson's Corner is famous for more than just cinnamon rolls. The iconic Johnstown truck stop has also made it onto the big screen. According to its website, Johnson's Corner served as a filming location for the 1995 flick Larger Than Life, a family comedy about a motivational speaker who receives a, uh, unique inheritance from his late father.

