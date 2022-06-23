ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Broke Into Multiple Area Residences

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that broke into numerous homes in three area neighborhoods.

Deputies say that on June 20, 2022, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:40 p.m., an unknown suspect broke into several residences in the Eagles Watch, Greenfield Plantation, and Palm Aire neighborhoods by either kicking or prying the front doors open.

The suspect rummaged through the residences, and in one incident, items of value were taken. The houses all had a hidden alcove, and the suspect closed the door before fleeing the area.

One of the victims was at home during the burglary, which startled the suspect and forced him to flee the area. In that incident, the suspect was described as an unknown-race male wearing a black ski mask covering his face, and a long-sleeve green t-shirt.

The suspect vehicle is an SUV, believed to be a blue Jeep Cherokee pictured below.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

In the news: DeSantis Says Florida Taxpayer Dollars Not Going To Fund Biden’s Border Crisis

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

