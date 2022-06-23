ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County sheriff says SCOTUS ruling easing concealed carry laws matches his policy

By David Lightman and
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said Thursday that the Supreme Court’s decision making it easier to get a permit for a concealed weapon won’t change his department’s practices. In an email, Jones called the 6-to-3 ruling “consistent with our current policies and my own personal reasoning,...

CBS Sacramento

‘Shut Up And Make Babies’: Protesters Reveal Deeply Personal Stories Following SCOTUS Decision

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — What was planned as a vigil without any speakers turned into a flash protest following Friday’s Supreme Court opinion. It’s clear many are taking the decision personally as some shared deeply personal stories outside the State Capitol.  They raised their signs and voices in an emotional response to one of the most controversial Supreme Court decisions in decades. ”I was sobbing all day and I had to leave work and my manager said, ‘go give ’em hell,’” said Jessica Ward. For Ward and many who marched around downtown Sacramento, overturning Roe v. Wade is personal. “I was the victim of rape...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mayor Steinberg Calls Supreme Court Ruling Striking Down Roe v. Wade ‘Dark Day For Our Country’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California politicians are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision that struck down Roe v. Wade. In a tweet, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg wrote that the ruling was a “dark day for our country.” My statement on the @USSupremeCourt overturning of Roe v. Wade – pic.twitter.com/MHXsSmDmd4 — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) June 24, 2022 “In one day, this court has taken away 50 years of a woman’s right to choose her own reproductive freedom, including abortion. We must fight like never before to win back the fundamental freedoms that all women deserve,” Steinberg tweeted. California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined the governors of Oregon and Washington...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Jim Cooper will become Sacramento County's next sheriff. Here's what he plans to focus on

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Several weeks after California's primary election, Sacramento County has a new sheriff-elect for the first time in 10 years. Democrat Jim Cooper beat out candidate and current undersheriff Jim Barnes for the position, after Barnes conceded the race Friday night, a news release from Cooper's team said on Saturday. He'll become the first Black sheriff Sacramento County has ever seen.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
reporterwings.com

Fed bans former Golden Pacific investor from banking industry

Karl K. Klessig, an investor who sought to acquire the former Golden Pacific Bancorp in Sacramento, California, was banned from the banking industry for providing a fraudulent loan document and forged signature in his application last year, the Federal Reserve Board said Friday. “Klessig’s deceptive conduct in connection with his...
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Yuba County Man Indicted on Fentanyl and Firearms Charges

Originally published as a United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District press release:. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On June 2, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Victor Angeles Serrano Nash, 27, of Olivehurst, charging him with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, dealing in firearms without a license, and two counts of possession of a machine gun, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Exclusive: Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee Addresses Accusations He Lives In Granite Bay

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee is reeling from accusations he doesn’t live in Del Paso Heights, which is within the district he represents, but rather, in the Granite Bay home his wife owns. “With all the things going on, the unhoused community, everything we are trying to fix with gas at $7, with lack of housing and rents soaring, I was off-guard. I was very shocked,” Loloee said in an exclusive interview with CBS13. Loloee bought this house in 2019 close to his nearby business Viva Supermarket, which he opened in 2014. Customers and the community asked him to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Jury Claims Deadlock in DUI-Drunk Driving Case – Judge Sends Jury Back

WOODLAND, CA – The jury in a DUI/drunk driving trial here in Yolo County Superior Court told the judge they were hopelessly deadlocked Thursday—but the judge still sent the jurors back for further deliberations. The alleged DUI and drunk driving misdemeanors occurred on Dec. 30, 2021. The Vanguard...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Lodi Police Department issues phone and rental scam warnings

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Lodi Police Department Facebook post, the Lodi Police Department has been seeing a significant increase in rental and phone scams. Through their Facebook post, Lodi Police warns everyone to be cognizant of rental properties that are listed on Craigslist and on different social media platforms. They also inform […]
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing Person

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities in Sacramento County are asking the public’s help in finding a missing person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the missing person, who was not named, was last seen near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Winona Way in North Highlands, a city roughly 10 miles northeast of Sacramento. (credit: Sacramento County) The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the person on Twitter. Authorities gave no physical description of the person but said they were last seen wearing a sweater. Anyone who sees the person is asked to call 911.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County CHP Officer Helps Free Baby Deer Whose Head Was Stuck In Fence

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer recently helped a young critter that was stuck in a dangerous spot. On Saturday, CHP – Solano posted a photo on its Facebook page of an officer holding a baby deer, also known as a fawn. According to the CHP, Officer Ensley responded to the call of an injured animal, and when he arrived, he found the fawn with its head stuck in a fence. Ofc. Ensley was able to free the fawn and got his photo with it. While Ofc. Ensley’s help was necessary for the fawn to survive, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that, under normal circumstances, if you spot a baby deer, don’t interact with it, even if it appears to be abandoned. Adult female deer often leave their fawns in tall grass or brush for many hours while they look for food. To report an injured or sick fawn that appears to be orphaned, you’re asked to call your local CDFW regional office directly.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

$8,500 worth of gas cards handed out to Sacramento families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento nonprofit organization gave out hundreds of free gas cards to community members on Sunday to help with rising gas prices across California. More than 400 gas gift cards totaling $8,500 were given out, according to Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth. "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA

