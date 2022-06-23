ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Firefighters battle blaze on Indy's northeast side; 64-year-old man dies after fire

By Madison Smalstig, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

A 64-year-old man died after a fire Thursday morning on the city's northeast side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at a single-story residence in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street, roughly two blocks away from Dubarry Park, at about 11:54 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames, according to a news release.

Multiple neighbors who called 911 said there was a loud boom before the fire started, a news release stated.

Roughly 14 minutes after they arrived, firefighters found a man at the home and performed CPR. He was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, but later died.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as Willie Harris.

This is the fourth fatality in the Indianapolis Fire Department service district in 2022.

The fire, which was extinguished by about 12:10 p.m., was caused by "unattended cooking on the stove," according to the news release. The fire department is unclear on if there were working smoke alarms in the home.

Contact IndyStar reporter Madison Smalstig at MSmalstig@gannett.com or 765-7172758.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Firefighters battle blaze on Indy's northeast side; 64-year-old man dies after fire

