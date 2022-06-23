ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Pines, MD

Letter to the Editor

By Editorial
 2 days ago

I noticed in the recent Bayside Gazette the OP Recreation and Parks Committee comments on pedestrian safety in regards to the Route 90 expansion. First, I think this is great and absolutely should be a priority. My concern is that Ocean Pines will still not recognize their own pedestrian...

baysideoc.com

Marine Activities Committee talks dredging, boat safety

The Ocean Pines Marine Activities Committee on Tuesday continued discussions regarding bathroom repairs, dredging and boating safety. “We’ve provided a punch list to the general manager (John Viola), who has been wonderful in following up with us on those issues,” said committee secretary Donna McElroy. “Dredging has been the ongoing question for some time and any information we were able to receive regarding the depth of the channels, how deep they need to be.”
OCEAN PINES, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks vendor cancelation may have repercussions

A recently signed vendor contract may be in jeopardy after a “somewhat last-minute” cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks show. “As you know, and has been publicized today, the contractor we had for Fourth of July fireworks has backed out on the town at somewhat the last minute. We found out last week,” City Manager Terry McGean said during a City Council meeting Tuesday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Main Street awards $500 grant for Above the Dunes sign

Rehoboth Beach Main Street announced its annual sign and awning matching grant program has awarded a $500 grant to Mike Venanzi, managing partner of Above the Dunes. This program is offered to businesses within Rehoboth Beach city limits to help defray the costs of new signs and awnings. The program goal is to create and maintain visually attractive signage in downtown Rehoboth Beach. This grant, available on a first-come, first-served basis, will reimburse applicants up to 50% or $500 of the cost for a sign or awning.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape park projects provide plan for future

Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation officials have unveiled a major wish list of projects to sustain Cape Henlopen State Park well into the future. The public was invited to a June 13 open house at the park's officer's club to view the proposed improvements and talk with staff. The...
LEWES, DE
Ocean Pines, MD
Maryland Traffic
Cape Gazette

DelDOT wants input on new trails plan

Delaware Department of Transportation officials want input from cyclists and pedestrians on a new Route 1 Low-Stress Bikeway Study to look at potential low-stress bikeways and crossings along the Route 1 corridor between Rehoboth Beach and Five Points. Staff at three pop-up sites on trails this weekend will provide information...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Black history mural unveiled in West Rehoboth

Black history is coming alive in West Rehoboth, thanks to a new mural unveiled this week. The West Rehoboth Legacy Mural on Malloy Street honors the neighborhood's Black community. “Black history in West Rehoboth hasn’t had a chance to shine in the past, so recognizing people and this community is...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

U.S. 50 Choptank River Bridge Name Controversy

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A sign greets thousands of drivers every day as they approach the U.S Route 50 bridge over the Choptank River. It reads "Frederick C. Malkus Jr. Bridge." Frederick Malkus was a long-serving Maryland state senator representing District 37. He was instrumental in getting the current bridge built and opened in 1987. The bridge replaced the deteriorating Harrington Bridge.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

MSP Aviation Command troop celebrates 45th anniversary

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Fire Department hosted a celebration this afternoon in honor of a milestone for Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 4. It’s been 45 years since the the troop command’s first medevac and Friday afternoon was a celebration of the work done and how far they’ve come.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Holiday Fireworks Cancelation Inexcusable

Unlike the other events that have been canceled or shortened this year, Ocean City’s announcement fireworks will not be held on the 4th of July is an embarrassment. Weather led to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and associated festivities being canceled. Springfest was shortened by flooding. A windy day cut the two-day Jellyfish Festival in half. These are weather driven changes in plans, but Ocean City having to issue this announcement is disappointing: “The firework company contracted to provide fireworks for both holiday celebrations told officials that labor shortages resulted in having inadequate staff to host the events as expected.” This was to be the first year of a three-year contract with a new vendor after last year’s daytime fireworks mishap. Attempts to find another vendor on short notice for this year were evidently unsuccessful.
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

Think Before You Drink: Alcohol in Ocean City

It’s certainly tempting – the picturesque landscape of the sun, sand, and glistening water. The urge to enjoy a drink by the sea is certainly powerful, but nonetheless, drinking alcohol of any kind on Ocean City’s beaches is not only illegal, but extremely unsafe. Compounded by the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – June 24, 2022

The Stowaway Motel was built by Bill Carrier in 1956 and occupied the entire ocean block between 21st and 22nd streets. It was the largest motel in Ocean City in the 1960s with 120 units spread throughout three sections. Home to the biggest pool on Motel Row (local kids would sneak in to swim in the summer) and the famous Hide-A-Way Lounge, the Stowaway was a popular place for 30 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Biking
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z reverses vote on Coral Lakes

The Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission has reversed an earlier vote and approved preliminary approval for the controversial Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road west of Lewes. In a 3-1-1 vote June 23, commissioners heeded the advice of assistant county attorney Vince Robertson, who said the commission could not...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Former OPA director strikes back after his suspension

A lawsuit filed by Tom Janasek in Worcester County Circuit Court Tuesday contends that the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors has no power to ban him from association amenities for three months as punishment for his verbal attack on board member Josette Wheatley last month. The board imposed the...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
starpublications.online

Historic marker dedicated at Trap Pond’s Jason Beach on Juneteenth holiday

On paper, Trap Pond was not segregated in the mid-1900s but those who lived in the area at the time know otherwise. Jason Beach, later known as Cypress Point after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 desegregated the park, was where African Americans from Sussex County and beyond went to have picnics, dance, socialize, and hold baptisms and other religious ceremonies.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
baysideoc.com

Pines committee wants awareness for wildlife issues

UPDATE: Before going to press, Sanacroce informed the Bayside Gazette that a few signs had been put up on the pond. The Ocean Pines Environment and Natural Assets Committee is still waiting on its “Keep Wildlife Wild” signs for South Gate Pond. After the committee’s June 15 meeting,...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Daily Voice

Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Work begins to remove Route 1's final traffic light between I-95 and Lewes

The final full-service traffic light on Delaware Route 1 between I-95 and Lewes will be removed as part of a 3-year, $40 million project near Broadkill Beach that ceremonially began Tuesday. DelDOT is beginning work on a plan that would elevate Route 1 over Route 16, that connects Milton and...

