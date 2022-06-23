ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor Water Crisis: 66% of lead lines replaced

By Megan Viecelli
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
The city of Benton Harbor announced Thursday that crews replaced 66% of the city’s lead lines with new copper lines.

City officials said as of Thursday, the replacement campaign is ahead of schedule.

The city says six contractors have 15 crews working to replace the lines. They said Thursday that crews replaced more than 500 lead service lines in the last 30 days and that crews are averaging 17 line replacements per day.

As of Wednesday, crews have replaced or more than 2,900 water service lines or verified them as non-lead, which leaves about 1,500 to complete.

You can check service line replacement statistics on Benton Harbor’s Project Dashboard .

