Full crowds day 1 of Travelers Championship is something to celebrate
FOX 61
3 days ago
CROMWELL, Conn. — The power of a little white ball was on display again at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. For the first time since 2019, full crowds were allowed back at the Travelers Championship. Capped at 10,000 fans in 2021, the first day of tournament play...
CROMWELL, Conn. — Exactly two years ago, during the height of COVID, Sahith Theegala made his PGA Tour debut on a sponsor exemption at an empty TPC River Highlands. Two years later, Theegala, now a Tour rookie, is back at the Travelers Championship with a solid chance to notch his maiden Tour victory.
CROMWELL, Conn. — Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship with a three-stroke swing on the final hole Sunday, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke ahead...
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing. (Poles are recommended). During this hike we will see the quartz pit, granite quarries, groves of pitch pine, check out a couple of ledge overlooks, and summit Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Wear sturdy boots/shoes, and bring water and a trail snack. Optional lunch stop following the hike at Skipper's Seafood Restaurant. Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ballfields (GPS Ref: 5 Memorial Park Drive), Niantic (East Lyme) CT) and restrooms. Meet at 9:30 AM near the kiosk.
My aunt and uncle used to run a school bus company in the Hudson Valley and, in her driving days, my aunt recalled seeing a young athlete running along the country roads of New York. It didn't matter if it was an icy cold Upstate morning or a steamy hot Catskill afternoon, there he was.
SHELTON, Conn. — Subway’s global headquarters are moving from Milford to Shelton, the company announced Monday. Earlier this month, FOX61 reported the company was considering moving the corporate offices from Milford – where they have been located for decades – to somewhere in Fairfield county. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Former Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno performed Saturday night at Springfield Symphony Hall as part of his 2022 tour. Western Mass News caught up with the man himself for an exclusive interview before the show. “I’m from Massachusetts, so it’s like coming home,” Leno...
A Naugatuck institution has come to an end this summer with the closing of the Post 17 American Legion baseball team. It has been a sign of the times in recent seasons with the dwindling number of teams year after year that has even affected the number of zones that teams are divided into.
Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Connecticut should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Archie Moore’s as having the best wings in the state.
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - This week we stopped by Amazing Ackee in Manchester to try some of their Jamaican food. Owner Chantal Thomas says she sells up to 1,000 patties a week. Amazing Ackee was set to open three months ago, but the morning she was set to open, a...
CONNECTICUT, USA — Despite seeing a lifeguard shortage in the weeks leading up to the summer, things are looking up for lifeguard numbers at most of the state-run swim areas, but not every pool and waterway in Connecticut is out of the woods. “There was definitely some challenges to...
If you’re in search of the best hamburger in Massachusetts, you will need to jump on the Mass Pike and head west. Reader’s Digest is out with its list of “The Best Burger in Every State” and White Hut in West Springfield is tops in Massachusetts.
Husband/Spouse Name: Christian Meyer (m. 1994) Kids/Children Name: Yes (Seth Meyer, Eli Meyer, Gabe Meyer) Stephenie Meyer Morgan is probably one of the well-known and renowned novelists of American origin. Some of her best novels are the Twilight series which is able to make several million readers fall in love with the concept of vampire romance. She said that the concept had originated in her dream and she started forming a story out of it. She did not stop thereafter a huge success of the series and went onto make a movie of it. Today we all know about the great hit of the movie sequels.
It seemed that the majority of Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals was played with one team holding a man advantage. The Springfield Thunderbirds and the Chicago Wolves combined for 23 penalties in 60 minutes. The Thunderbirds lost to the Wolves, 4-2, on Friday night in Springfield, and Chicago...
BRANFORD — The scene outside the new Aldi looked more like a line for tickets to a rock concert than a supermarket grand opening Thursday morning. A line of more than 250 shoppers with carts snaked around the building and one customer had waited outside since 5 a.m. June 23. The lot filled quickly as cars continued to stream in while a Branford cop directed traffic.
(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
Imagine, you're running through your daily "to-do" list, stopping at one store after another. You've already hit the mall to get a gift card for you niece and you grabbed a pair of sneakers for your son. Next, it was a trip to the dry cleaners and then you did your food shopping. You've spent hundreds of dollars already and you're not done, you need to get gas on your way home.
Comments / 0