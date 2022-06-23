ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

Full crowds day 1 of Travelers Championship is something to celebrate

CROMWELL, Conn. — The power of a little white ball was on display again at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. For the first time since 2019, full crowds were allowed back at the Travelers Championship. Capped at 10,000 fans in 2021, the first day of tournament play...

