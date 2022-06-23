Full crowds day 1 of Travelers Championship is something to celebrate

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing. (Poles are recommended). During this hike we will see the quartz pit, granite quarries, groves of pitch pine, check out a couple of ledge overlooks, and summit Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Wear sturdy boots/shoes, and bring water and a trail snack. Optional lunch stop following the hike at Skipper's Seafood Restaurant. Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ballfields (GPS Ref: 5 Memorial Park Drive), Niantic (East Lyme) CT) and restrooms. Meet at 9:30 AM near the kiosk.

EAST LYME, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO