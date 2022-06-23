ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD: Man wanted for questioning regarding missing wife

By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Police are searching for a man they say may be connected to an ongoing missing persons case.

Harry Capers III, 38, is wanted for questioning by the North Charleston Police Department.

Capers III is described as a 5’06” and160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoo on his neck.

Officials say Capers III was last seen at the Econolodge in Summerville with his wife, who went missing in March 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCPD at 843-554-5700 or email ncpddetectives@northcharleston.org.

tomechio Blake
3d ago

hope he didn't kill that lady, men these day talking there women life for leaving them, just let the lady go and find another one there women all over

