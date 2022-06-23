NCPD: Man wanted for questioning regarding missing wife

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Police are searching for a man they say may be connected to an ongoing missing persons case.

Harry Capers III, 38, is wanted for questioning by the North Charleston Police Department.

Capers III is described as a 5’06” and160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoo on his neck.

Officials say Capers III was last seen at the Econolodge in Summerville with his wife, who went missing in March 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCPD at 843-554-5700 or email ncpddetectives@northcharleston.org.

