Firefighters responding to structure fire in South Oroville

PARADISE, Calif. — Update, June 27, 2:40 p.m.:. Cal Fire officials say crews were able to contain the vegetation fire to a 50-foot by 50-foot spot. Butte County Cal Fire crews have responded to a vegetation fire in Paradise. According to Cal Fire, crews were called to the area...
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple fire crews are putting out a large metal recycling facility blaze on North Township Road Saturday. According to Cal Fire Butte County, it is assisting the Sutter County Fire Department with a Battalion Chief, a dozer, four engines, and one engine from Oroville. The Feather River Air Quality Management […]
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Probation Officer completed a Door Dash order after arresting the original dasher for failing to comply with the condition of his release, according to the Placer County Probation Department. Probation Officer Wilson is not one to leave a job unfinished, according to the probation department, and he […]
Cal Fire units are at the scene of a fire burning off of Paskenta and Gyle road in Tehama County. The fire can be seen on Alert Wild Fire's 'Flournoy Camera'. From what can be seen from the camera, Cal Fire air tankers are being utilized to fight the flames.
OROVILLE, Calif. - Bobby Rogers was shot in the back while riding his ATV on Olive Highway near Foothill Blvd. Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. He was making his way back home after seeing his stepdad. He’s recovering at Enloe Medical Center but the bullet punctured his lung, injured his...
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported.
OROVILLE, Calif. -Oroville police are investigating an overnight shooting. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oroville. Alicia Rogers told Action News Now her husband, 41-year-old Bobby Rogers was shot in the back as he was riding his ATV on Olive Highway near Foothill Boulevard.
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Reno woman who had been reported missing in Sacramento was found Saturday. According to the missing person report, 23-year-old Nayeli Imani Harrison went missing on June 14. Harrison’s mother told FOX40 Saturday that Nayeli’s phone was broken and she had no way of contacting her family. After several days of […]
TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
Originally published as a Plumas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On June 15, 2022, at 12:46 am the Plumas County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received multiple 911s reporting a structure fire at 365 3rd Ave in Portola. Fire personnel from Beckwourth, Eastern Plumas, Graeagle, and Sierra Valley fire departments...
Originally published as a Butte County Sheriff Facebook post:. “On June 18, 2022, two victims contacted BCSO and reported a male, who they identified as Drake Afflerbach, age 27, of Chico, shot at their vehicle. The victims reported while driving on Cohasset Road, Afflerbach pulled a vehicle alongside the victim’s vehicle and shot at the victim’s vehicle. Deputies examined the victim’s vehicle and located evidence that gave them cause to believe Afflerbach shot the victim’s vehicle.
A Sutter County man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run after the vehicle he’d allegedly been driving was found burned up in a tow yard, according to police. In the early morning hours of May 19, a woman walking westbound along Garden Highway in Yuba City...
CORNING, Calif. - An Orland man was arrested for the third time this year after officers located more than four ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the Corning Police Department said. An officer and K-9 Blaze pulled over a motorcycle driven by 62-year-old Loren Skidmore of Orland on Wednesday....
(North State, CA) – Caltrans is providing an update on the mud, rock & debris slide that resulted in HWY 70 in Butte County being closed between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye for 11 days now. While it remains closed to through-traffic, residents and businesses can now access...
CORNING, Calif. — Rolling Hills Casino & Resort has announced the cancellation of Luis Conriquez's Saturday night performance. The Casino says for reasons outside of its control, Luis Conriquez is unable to perform tonight. Steve Neely, General Manager for Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, says, "We apologize for any...
CHICO, Calif. - The person who was found dead at One Mile in Lower Bidwell Park has been identified. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak was identified. Chico Police Department said someone called the police around 10:30 p.m. to report a person was...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death after two men were found dead at the Chico Community Park last month. The autopsy report says Thomas Albritton, 53, and Corbin Clover, 49, died from an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Police responded...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento man drove under the influence and crashed his truck into a Butte County canal on Easter in 2020, killing his two infant daughters and his brother-in-law. On Thursday, that man was sentenced to life in prison. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said...
CHICO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered at the Chico City Plaza on Friday afternoon, reflecting other protests going on across the country, following the Supreme Court’s early morning announcement. The supreme court voted Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has stood for almost half a century. Roe v....
