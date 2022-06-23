ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Firefighters responding to structure fire in South Oroville

By Ashley Gardner
krcrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOROVILLE, Calif. — Butte County Cal Fire crews are responding to a residential...

UPDATE: Fire crews contain vegetation fire in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. — Update, June 27, 2:40 p.m.:. Cal Fire officials say crews were able to contain the vegetation fire to a 50-foot by 50-foot spot. Butte County Cal Fire crews have responded to a vegetation fire in Paradise. According to Cal Fire, crews were called to the area...
FOX40

Fire crews working metal recycling facility blaze

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple fire crews are putting out a large metal recycling facility blaze on North Township Road Saturday. According to Cal Fire Butte County, it is assisting the Sutter County Fire Department with a Battalion Chief, a dozer, four engines, and one engine from Oroville. The Feather River Air Quality Management […]
FOX40

Door Dash delivered by probation officer in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Probation Officer completed a Door Dash order after arresting the original dasher for failing to comply with the condition of his release, according to the Placer County Probation Department. Probation Officer Wilson is not one to leave a job unfinished, according to the probation department, and he […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Man riding an ATV in Oroville shot in the back in drive-by shooting

OROVILLE, Calif. -Oroville police are investigating an overnight shooting. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oroville. Alicia Rogers told Action News Now her husband, 41-year-old Bobby Rogers was shot in the back as he was riding his ATV on Olive Highway near Foothill Boulevard. She said he had...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Reno woman that was reported missing in Sacramento has been found

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Reno woman who had been reported missing in Sacramento was found Saturday. According to the missing person report, 23-year-old Nayeli Imani Harrison went missing on June 14. Harrison’s mother told FOX40 Saturday that Nayeli’s phone was broken and she had no way of contacting her family. After several days of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
crimevoice.com

Butte County Sheriff’s Office: Man suspected of shooting at vehicle still at large

Originally published as a Butte County Sheriff Facebook post:. “On June 18, 2022, two victims contacted BCSO and reported a male, who they identified as Drake Afflerbach, age 27, of Chico, shot at their vehicle. The victims reported while driving on Cohasset Road, Afflerbach pulled a vehicle alongside the victim’s vehicle and shot at the victim’s vehicle. Deputies examined the victim’s vehicle and located evidence that gave them cause to believe Afflerbach shot the victim’s vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com

Man with 4 ounces of meth arrested for 3rd time this year

CORNING, Calif. - An Orland man was arrested for the third time this year after officers located more than four ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the Corning Police Department said. An officer and K-9 Blaze pulled over a motorcycle driven by 62-year-old Loren Skidmore of Orland on Wednesday....
kubaradio.com

HWY 70 Slide Update

(North State, CA) – Caltrans is providing an update on the mud, rock & debris slide that resulted in HWY 70 in Butte County being closed between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye for 11 days now. While it remains closed to through-traffic, residents and businesses can now access...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Luis Conriquez Saturday night performance at Rolling Hills Casino cancelled

CORNING, Calif. — Rolling Hills Casino & Resort has announced the cancellation of Luis Conriquez's Saturday night performance. The Casino says for reasons outside of its control, Luis Conriquez is unable to perform tonight. Steve Neely, General Manager for Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, says, "We apologize for any...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead at One Mile parking lot ID’d

CHICO, Calif. - The person who was found dead at One Mile in Lower Bidwell Park has been identified. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak was identified. Chico Police Department said someone called the police around 10:30 p.m. to report a person was...
actionnewsnow.com

Men died from fentanyl, meth overdose at Chico's Community Park in May

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death after two men were found dead at the Chico Community Park last month. The autopsy report says Thomas Albritton, 53, and Corbin Clover, 49, died from an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Police responded...
krcrtv.com

Protests in the Northstate: Breakdown of the Roe v. Wade decision

CHICO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered at the Chico City Plaza on Friday afternoon, reflecting other protests going on across the country, following the Supreme Court’s early morning announcement. The supreme court voted Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has stood for almost half a century. Roe v....
CHICO, CA

