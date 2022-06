The Aiken County Sheriff’s office says two black males were shot and killed at a home on Wadley Drive in Aiken County this afternoon. Investigators were sent to a home in the 200 block of Wadley Drive at 1:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired. That’s where they found the two victims dead. A third victim was also shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition hasn’t been released yet.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO