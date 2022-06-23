ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn Utility adding 30 jobs with $23.3M New Albany expansion

By The Associated Press
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — A company that makes reinforced concrete pipe will almost double its workforce with a $23.3 million expansion that will add 30 jobs, officials said.

Dunn Utility Products, based in Byram, is expanding into the Enhance Mississippi Shell Building in New Albany. The 100,000-square-foot building will house two new manufacturing plants to produce concrete pipe and wet cast concrete. The expansion is needed for increased demand, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Entergy Mississippi customers will receive lower bills after settlement

In addition to the building, Dunn Utility Products also bought a dirt pad at the site that could accommodate another 100,000 square feet. The building could ultimately be expanded to 400,000 square feet, the company said.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements in support of the project with a $538,000 Community Development Block Grant. Union County and the city of New Albany also are assisting with the project.

“We are excited about the growth opportunities and becoming a part of the community in New Albany, Mississippi,” said Dunn Utility Products Vice President and General Manager Mark McCormick. “Our Dunn Family of Businesses have had a presence in Mississippi since 1927. We look forward to continuing our growth in the great State of Mississippi and being a part of the continuing economic growth of our state.”

Dunn Utility Products is one of five Mississippi companies under the Dunn Family of Businesses. The others are MMC Materials, Bayou Concrete, Dunn Road Builders and Huey P. Stockhill LLC.

