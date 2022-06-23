ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Fire in East Hartford displaces household

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

EAST HARTFORD — A fire at a residence at 41 Phelps St. Thursday afternoon has displaced a family, but caused no major damage or injuries, Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Alsup said.

Alsup added that the fire was contained to one room, and did not spread farther because first responders were able to get water on the blaze within minutes of the fire starting.

One person was transported to the hospital for evaluation, but appeared fine, Alsup said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire, Alsup said.

