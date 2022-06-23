ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, WI

UPDATE: Wanted Suspect In Custody After Fleeing Law Enforcement

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The following is an updated press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office submitted to DrydenWire.com stating the wanted suspect has been apprehended. A Deputy observed the male on the Gandy Dancer trail near Frederic around 441pm. The suspect fled from...

Woman Sentenced On OWI & Meth Possession Convictions

BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Angelica Vogel for possession of meth in Burnett County and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Vogel was arrested in March 2021 after a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped her vehicle for speeding. The Trooper observed signs of possible impairment and a subsequent investigation including a standardized field sobriety test was conducted, according to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
Bus driver hurt in crash in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Metro Transit bus driver was hurt on Sunday after investigators say his bus was hit by another vehicle. Police were called around 6 p.m. on Sunday for the crash near Glenwood Avenue and North Girard Avenue. Investigators say it appears the passenger vehicle was headed south on Girard failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the Route 9 bus that was eastbound on Glenwood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
2 accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County, facing multiple charges

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County. Court records show 50-year-old Erin Gaulke of Eau Claire is facing charges of theft of mail (30 or more pieces of mail) PTAC, as a party to a crime, concealing stolen property (<=$2500), PTAC, as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor theft, PTAC as party to a crime. Repeater of each offense.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Court Sentences Man In Barron County Fatal Road Rage Case

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Clayton Lauritsen for the December 28, 2020 fatal road rage incident in Barron, WI that resulted in the death of Lauritz Robertson. On Monday, December 28, 2020, shortly before 5p, Barron County Dispatch received a 911 call about a shooting in the City of Barron.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Man arrested after kidnapping woman at workplace, holding her for hours inside Brooklyn Park home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man was arrested Friday after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her against her will for several hours inside his home. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the woman, who knew the man, was able to break free around 3:30 p.m., when she fled the home and got neighbors to call for help. The 911 caller reported what happened as a domestic assault. Officers responded to the neighborhood and stopped the man as he was driving way. He was arrested without incident. The victim told officers that the man kidnapped her around 6 a.m. while she was arriving at her workplace in nearby Plymouth. The man drove her to his home in the north Minneapolis suburb, where he held the woman against her will for roughly nine hours. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
1 person killed in Chippewa County crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sheldon man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Thursday morning. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a fuel truck and car. It happened just before 4 a.m. June 23 on Highway 178, south of 180th Avenue in the Town of Eagle Point.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Maple Grove police investigating car crash that killed toddler

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Maple Grove Police Department said they are investigating a car crash that killed a 2 ½ -year-old toddler and injured a female driver on Thursday night. Around 5:20 p.m., police say they responded to a crash and found a two-vehicle collision in...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Drivers strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Burnsville early Sunday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The driver, a 36-year-old Oakdale man, was heading east on Highway 13. He struck 31-year-old Robert Westly Smith, of Prior Lake, who was crossing the highway at Nicollet Avenue around 1:45 a.m., the state patrol said.The driver was uninjured. Authorities did not publicly identify the pedestrian.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Single vehicle accident in Ellsworth

At about 9:17 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle crash with injury on 810th Street near Highway 10 in Ellsworth. Stacey Radunz, a 42-year-old from Hudson, was operating a 2007 Dodge Caravan southbound on 810th Street when he lost control and entered the west ditch.
ELLSWORTH, WI
Hearing set for Wisconsin teen accused of killing girl

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin teenager accused of killing a 10-year-old girl will find out in September whether he will stand trial.Chippewa County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lane on Friday scheduled a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing for the 14-year-old boy, identified in court documents as C.T.P.-B. That's the step in the criminal justice process where a judge determines if enough evidence exists to bind a defendant over for trial.The boy was charged in adult court on April 27 with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 in connection with the killing of...
MADISON, WI
Man arrested in connection to Eau Claire murder

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A suspect is now in custody in an Eau Claire County homicide investigation. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says at around midnight, 36-year-old Philip Novak was taken into custody in Price County. Novak is the main suspect in the shooting death of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Former Officer Who Shot & Killed Woman Reporting Rape To Be Released

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor is scheduled for release on Monday. Noor shot and killed Justine Damond five years ago after she called 911 to report a possible rape. Noor was initially sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison after third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter convictions.
UPDATE: Missing Boater In Barron County Found

BARRON COUNTY — The missing person in Barron County has been found deceased, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office in a one sentence press release submitted to DrydenWire.com. Press Release. The victim in the drowning on Red Cedar Lake was located today and notification is being made...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Brooklyn Park Police Arrest Alleged Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

Brooklyn Park police have announced the arrest of an alleged attempted kidnapping suspect that they had been seeking. Police say the 15-year-old suspect allegedly attempted to grab a 3-year-old child on Tuesday inside the McDonald’s restaurant at 1480 85th Ave. N. Police say the suspect’s foster parents encouraged him...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

