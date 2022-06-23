ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Has, Inevitably, Launched a Substack

By Corbin Bolies
 3 days ago
“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has found his next platform in his perpetual quest for attention: Substack. The 39-year-old former-executive-turned-troll launched a temporarily free newsletter on Friday promising to offer insights into “investing,...

