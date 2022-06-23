ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas City Council approves $450,000 funding for south Dallas wellness complex

By Benjamin leo
timesnewsexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council has approved a $450,000 fund to support a new wellness complex in south Dallas. The complex will be located at the former location of the Dallas Weekly news publication at the northwest corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Meadow...

timesnewsexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Some Dallas organizations not happy with new promoter ordinance

DALLAS — A newly-approved ordinance in Dallas will now put more responsibility on event promoters and venue operators in response to several gun violence incidents in the city. On Wednesday, Dallas City Council members voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance that had been a major topic of discussion...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

City funds wellness center with healthy restaurant in South Dallas

The City of Dallas gave $450,000 to an organization that plans to open a wellness center in South Dallas. Located at the 3101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the MLK Wellness Complex will serve as a community fitness center, providing wellness options for fitness, healthy lifestyle, and diet choices. The facility will also include office space and a healthy food restaurant.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘We probably need to step back’ : Fort Worth Council members question staff proposal for $28 million in stimulus spending

Council member Gyna Bivens put it bluntly: “What are we doing here?”. Bivens represents east Fort Worth, where flooding regularly traps cars and leads to water rescues, she said. Bivens asked that question to city staff because she wants federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used for infrastructure improvements that could save lives.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Government
101.5 KNUE

Multi-Million Dollar Mansion in Dallas, Texas Looks More Like an Office Building

There is something so fun about looking at real estate online. It’s fun to take ideas from other properties and possibly implement them in your own home, or just dream what it’s like to have that much money. I’m not sure if I will ever have millions of dollars to pay for a mansion but even if I did have that much money, I don’t think I would go after this property in Dallas, Texas that reminds me of an office building.
WFAA

MLK Food Park returns to South Dallas

DALLAS — Organizers of the popular MLK Food Park are announcing its return to South Dallas. The pop-up event featuring a variety of food trucks vendors, crafts, small business entrepreneurs, music and live entertainment has a new location in Fair Park. “It’s like a big block party for the...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

News Roundup: Lewisville Police request feedback, Flower Mound Firefighters hold first annual raffle, Carrollton announces unofficial runoff election results

The city of Lewisville is asking residents to take an online survey to assess public perceptions of safety among Lewisville residents and to gather their opinions about services offered by the Lewisville Police Department. The online survey will be available Friday, June 17-Friday, July 1. Lewisville Police Department (LPD) has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dallas#Vegan#The Dallas City Council#Dallas Weekly#The Mlk Wellness Complex#Opportunity Fund Program#Kingdom Legacy Llc Owner
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Photos: Humanity of Community and Homelessness in Dallas Arboretum Exhibit

When Don “Tortellini” Thomas II was furloughed from Bell Helicopter during the pandemic, he tried several creative endeavors: playing the guitar, writing and DJing. He stumbled upon one creative outlet that sparked a new career and an artistic mission to highlight the community. “One thing that stuck was...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Protestors, Counter-Protestors Descend on Downtown Dallas Amid Roe v Wade Reversal

Protesters and counter-protesters descended on Dallas streets to protest the decision by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade.Clay Banks/Unsplash. On Friday, workers at the Earle Cabell Federal Building boarded up windows and setup gates around the building in anticipation of what could be coming. As the day came to a close, hundreds of people descended onto the street to protest the Supreme Court's end Roe V. Wade. CBS DFW says many locals were devastated to see the news.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 145 W. Ann Arbor Avenue

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 10:59 p.m., Dallas Police were called to a shooting call at gas station at 145 W. Ann Arbor Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined the victim, Cordney Dawson, 43, confronted the suspect who got into the victim’s truck while he was making a purchase at the overnight window. The suspect then shot the victim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville is seeing its hotel occupancy return to pre-pandemic numbers. See how Lewisville's budget has changed this fiscal year

Revenues are increasing, and hotel occupancy is returning to pre-COVID-19 numbers, according to a mid-year budget report for the city of Lewisville. The city of Lewisville heard its mid-year report form Budget Manager D’Ann Tompkins at a Monday City Council meeting. The numbers reflected the city’s budget from October through March. Numbers through June would be given as they were made available, Tompkins said.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 7200 Ferguson Rd.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 7:06 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call for a body behind an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Ferguson Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the male victim had been shot. The preliminary investigation determined the crime did not occur at...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 700 Valley View Ln

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at Valley View Park at 700 Valley View Lane. Officers found the victim, a Latin male, on the ground between two vehicles, unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and found the victim had multiple stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy