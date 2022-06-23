ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush fire burning near Vacaville

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

( KRON ) — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake Nap Unit are responding to a brush fire near Buena Vista Lane and Tim Road in Vacaville. Motorists traveling in the area are advised to use caution and to yield to emergency vehicles.

The blaze, which has been dubbed the #TimmFire, has burned approximately 15 acres and is zero percent contained, according to a tweet from Cal Fire LNU.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

