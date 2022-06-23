ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

Hornell PD program looks to help with substance abuse and addiction

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpbY4_0gKDQQXy00

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Hornell Police Department’s DIVERT program (Drug Intervention through Voluntary Education, Rehabilitation and Treatment.) aims to showcase a new way to help members of the community struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

Hornell Police Captain Mike Sexsmith spoke at the relaunching event about the program’s goals. With D.I.V.E.R.T., Hornell PD looks to reduce drug-related deaths and make sure that members of the Hornell community have a place to seek help and recover from addiction to drugs and alcohol.

The program looks to combine the department’s aggressive investigation into the sale of drugs with a new non-traditional form of policing. A small task force of DIVERT officers has been created to encourage both drug dealers and users to seek help.

DIVERT officer’s goals include maintaining weekly progress checks with people referred to the program, facilitating meetings between CASA-Trinity Peer counselors, and community outreach.

CASA-Trinity has partnered with the Hornell PD to offer treatment specialists for anybody willing to enroll. After enrollment, an appointment will be set up with a specialist who will then discuss details of the program and possibilities for recovery.

Steuben County District Attourney’s office also announced a partnership with DIVERT. A person that successfully completes treatment can be considered on a case-by-case basis for a lesser criminal penalty as a result of taking part in the program.

Hornell PD says that If somebody seeking help wants to turn their substances into the department for destruction, they are protected with an amnesty, meaning that they will not be charged with possessing them. However, This policy will not apply if the narcotics are found as a result of an active police investigation.

If you’re looking for help or are looking to refer someone to the program, you can call the Hornell Police Department at 607 324-2860. You can also contact CASA Trinity at 607 367-0472

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Hornell Police Department Offers DIVERT Program

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hornell Police Department is introducing a new drug treatment option. The new program offers help to people with drug addiction, and could potentially keep them out of jail. Hornell Police Chief Ted Murray said too many young people have died from drug-related issues. The police department...
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police promote new Sergeant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has promoted an officer to the rank of Sergeant in a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning. Officer Joseph Linehan, previously assigned to patrol to the C Platoon, was sworn in and promoted to Police Sergeant on June 27. The ceremony took place in the Elmira City Clerks Office […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Catlin man arrested for child endangerment

CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been arrested for allegedly endangering a child after a dispute over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office. Tyler Pack, 28, of Catlin, N.Y, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on June 26 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that Pack […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hornell, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hornell, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda man arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested for choking another person in Horseheads during the weekend, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Clawges-Griffith, 30, was arrested on June 26, 2022, for allegedly choking somebody after a domestic dispute in the Town of Horseheads. He was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for Burglary; using stolen checks

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, then used stolen checks to make purchases in the area, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Aikman, 40, was arrested following a burglary investigation on June 12, 2022, in the Town of Southport. The Sheriff’s Office […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Drugs#Alcohol#Hornell Police#Casa Trinity Peer
FL Radio Group

“Violent Threat” Received by Watkins Glen School District on Thursday

The following release was issued by Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey regarding a threat received Thursday by the Watkins Glen School District:. “On June 23, 2022 at about 12:52 PM a staff member from the Watkins Glen School District contacted a School Resource Officer from the Watkins Glen Police Department and advised this Officer that the school just received a violent threat via phone. Officers immediately responded to the school and advised the Schuyler County Communication Center of such threat and requested any and all available units in Schuyler County to respond and assist.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1

Dundee man charged with unlicensed operation

A Dundee man was ticketed after a traffic stop in the Village of Penn Yan. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department cited Kevin L. Lurcock, 53, of Penn Yan for aggravated unlicensed operation. During the stop, a DMV check revealed Lurcock’s driving privileges were suspended on...
DUNDEE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

String of arsons in Wyoming County concern law enforcement

Investigators in Wyoming County are looking for the public's help to solve a string of arsons this month. "The community is on edge over this," said Wyoming County Sheriff Greg Rudolph. He says someone purposely set three fires over the course of 14 days in rural Wyoming County. Each happened...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

First responders perform bus evacuation drills in Tioga County

WESTFIELD, Pa (WETM) — Students, parents, and first responders were able to participate in some very helpful safety drills Thursday morning. The drills consisted of mock emergency bus drills that were held in Westfield Pa., Tioga County. The drills were put in place by the Nothern Tioga School District in cooperation with UPMC Wellsboros, Pennsylvania […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Possible $250 fines for smoking, vaping in Hornell Parks

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – With the summer weather in full swing and people spending time outside, the City of Hornell is reminding residents not to smoke and vape in public parks, facing possible fines of hundreds of dollars if they do. The City posted an announcement in light of the summer weather, saying that all […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy