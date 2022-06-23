Rising Star installs first woman pastor

THOMASVILLE — The Rev. Patricia A. Ellison was installed April 24 as pastor of Cunningham First Baptist Church of Thomasville, the first installation of a woman as pastor in the 83-year history of the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Association.

Ellison became active in The Rising Star Missionary Baptist Association in 1976 after becoming the first Black woman to be promoted to human resources management at Thomasville Furniture Industries when she was 28.

She received her bachelor’s degree in Christian education in 2013 from Vintage Bible College.

She was ordained in 2016. She has been married for 54 years to Lewis Ellison Jr. They have three sons, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.