Vandalia emergency crews to conduct exercise Friday

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – If you see emergency crews around a complex in Vandalia Friday, there’s no need to worry.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire said on Facebook that the city’s Public Safety Forces will be conducting a staged emergency exercise on Friday, June 24 from 7 a.m. to around noon. The exercise will be on the main drive and parking lots of the Vandalia Sports Complex located at 1111 Stonequarry Rd.

The department said you will see emergency response personnel around the area and emergency vehicles moving in and out of the park throughout the exercise.

The main driveway and parking areas north of the entrance to the rec. center will be closed to the public, however, the park will remain open.

