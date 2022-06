The New York Knicks may have an ace up their sleeve this offseason — an ace standing 6-foot-2 to be exact. Zach Braziller of the New York Post noted this week that Knicks veteran Derrick Rose may provide the team with an advantage in their pursuit of guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. Braziller shares how Brunson, who attended high school in Illinois and was named Illinois Mr. Basketball in 2015, forged a bond with Rose while Rose played for the Chicago Bulls.

