Jacksonville police investigating after man found dead in car that crashed into home on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of East 26th Street Thursday.

JSO says around 3:30 p.m. a man was found dead in a car that had crashed into a residence in the area.

Neighbors told police they heard gunfire and then a car attempting to speed away.

JSO is trying to identify the man.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact police at 904-630-0500.

