ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville police investigating after man found dead in car that crashed into home on Northside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceTqz_0gKDPtz800
(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of East 26th Street Thursday.

JSO says around 3:30 p.m. a man was found dead in a car that had crashed into a residence in the area.

Neighbors told police they heard gunfire and then a car attempting to speed away.

JSO is trying to identify the man.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact police at 904-630-0500.

This is a developing story. Watch CBS47/FOX30 or check back for the latest updates.

Download the Action News Jax news app and watch Action News Jax for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Two shot inside car on Lem Turner Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported two people have been shot inside a car on Lem Turner Road and East Water Street Sunday night. Arriving at the scene at 9:00 p.m, JSO reports finding four people in their 20s inside a car that had been shot at.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death inside car in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his early 40s is dead after he was shot inside his car Sunday afternoon in a northwest Jacksonville neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the man was found dead in a car on Ken Knight Drive North shortly before...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Three overnight shootings in Jacksonville on Friday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Friday night, the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office responded to three separate shootings between 9 and 11 p.m. The first of these shootings happened at approximately 9:41 p.m. Marked patrol units responded to a person shot on University Boulevard West. The police located a man in his mid to late 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Woman dies in overnight crash on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian was killed Saturday morning on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue. At approximately 2:50 a.m., a sedan and an SUV were traveling westbound on I-10. At the same time, a woman of an unknown age was walking within the outside travel lane. The 26-year-old driver of the sedan didn’t see the woman until it was too late, and the right side of his car collided with the pedestrian.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Pedestrian walking on I-10 in Jacksonville killed, struck by two vehicles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed early Saturday while walking on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue. The westbound lanes remained closed after 7 a.m. following the wreck. The Florida Highway Patrol says the person was walking westbound on I-10 around 2:50 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle. The person was then struck by another vehicle, according to FHP. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway and parked on the shoulder, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Northside#Jso
News4Jax.com

3 overnight shootings reported around Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three separate shootings were reported around the Jacksonville area overnight. According to law enforcement, the first shooting occurred at 9:41 p.m. on University Boulevard West. Officers found a man in his mid to late 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

Update: Missing Bradford County woman has been found

Bradford County detectives are searching for a missing person. Pamela Lytonia Lee was last seen at her house during the evening hours Friday at her residence on NW CR 229. Lee does not have access to a vehicle so she is likely walking, authorities. Lee has a history of mental illness and has been known to walk as far as Lake Butler. Anyone with information on her whereabouts of Pamela, is asked to contact Bradford County Sheriff's Detective Garmon at 904-966-6161.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

5 people transported after vehicle hits Chili’s in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a crash Thursday afternoon at the Chili’s restaurant on Baymeadows Road. According to JFRD, five people at the scene were transported to area hospitals. The SUV involved had all four wheels inside the restaurant. Additional details in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
101K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy