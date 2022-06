PANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Addison County woman is recovering after she says she was attacked by a coyote behind her home over the weekend. “After the adrenaline rush wears off, you’re just left in disbelief and shock,” said Jessica Devoid, describing what she and her 8-month-old puppy went through when they were attacked by a coyote near her Panton home. “I look up and I saw this ‘dog’ running across the field, and when I didn’t see a person, it clicked in my head that it wasn’t anybody’s dog, it was a wild dog, a coyote.”

PANTON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO