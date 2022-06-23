ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attica, NY

New York duo face fines after bringing raccoon into pet store

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkgIy_0gKDPlAY00

ATTICA, N.Y. — Some pet stores allow owners to bring their animals into their businesses, but a New York duo may have gone a step too far.

The man and woman face fines of $500 each after they brought a raccoon into an upstate New York pet store to shop for food earlier this month, authorities said.

According to a news release from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the Erie County Department of Health on June 2 requested assistance locating a potentially rabid raccoon.

The Erie County agency reported that a man and his girlfriend walked into an unidentified store to get food and supplies, WKBW-TV reported.

“Using store surveillance cameras, a store-issued rewards card, and license plate information,” Environmental Conservation Officer Don Damrath tailed the raccoon’s owner to Attica in neighboring Wyoming County and convinced him to surrender the animal for testing, the DEC stated in its release.

Raccoons are considered dangerous wild animals because they are known to carry and transmit the rabies virus, according to The Associated Press.

Damrath transported the animal to a veterinary hospital for testing, the state agency said in its release. He also charged the two persons for illegally owning the raccoon.

The raccoon was euthanized and tested for rabies -- a test that can only be performed on an animal after it has died, according to the AP. The test was negative, according to the DEC.

“DEC urges the public to leave wild animals alone. Possessing wild animals is not only unlawful, doing so can be deadly. Once a rabies infection is established, there’s no effective treatment,” the agency’s release stated.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attica, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Erie County, NY
State
New York State
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
Attica, NY
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Stores#Raccoons#Wildlife#Wkbw Tv#Dec#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
110K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy