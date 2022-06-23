Sheriff’s Office looking for driver on fatal hit and run

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that resulted in a fatality and are asking for public assistance.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. the night of Thursday June 9 th , 2022, a car accident occurred on near the intersection of Horizon Blvd. and Peyton.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle involved had fled the scene on foot at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with any additional information regarding this crash with identifying the driver who fled on foot or any other information that would assist with the investigation.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigations unit at 915-538-2260 or dispatch at 915-832- 4408

