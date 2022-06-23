ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Sheriff’s Office looking for driver on fatal hit and run

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvOTt_0gKDOUZw00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that resulted in a fatality and are asking for public assistance.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. the night of Thursday June 9 th , 2022, a car accident occurred on near the intersection of Horizon Blvd. and Peyton.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle involved had fled the scene on foot at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with any additional information regarding this crash with identifying the driver who fled on foot or any other information that would assist with the investigation.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigations unit at 915-538-2260 or dispatch at 915-832- 4408

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Officer-involved wreck sends 2 to hospital

EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – A El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officer responding to a call of a ‘man walking with a sword’ in Northeast El Paso, t-boned a second car, sending both drivers to the hospital. EPPD officials say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Transmountain and Rushing. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Suspect dies in police custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Crime Against Persons Unit and Internal Affairs is investigating a case of a man who died in police custody overnight. EPPD officials say officers responded to a welfare check call at 12:36 Monday morning at a 7-11 convenience store Authorities told KTSM a 36-year old-man […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Special Traffic Investigators called out to a crash involving an officer

EL PASO, Texas- First responders confirmed Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash involving an officer. It happened right around 2:30 am near Woodrow Bean Transmountain Dr. and Rushing in northeast El Paso. According to fire dispatch, two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police have not The post Special Traffic Investigators called out to a crash involving an officer appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

2 men stabbed at West El Paso house party

EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – Two men are stabbed at a West El Paso house party and the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to search for the suspect. EPPD officials were first notified shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning when two men – only identified as a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old – walked into […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KVIA

Police responding to stabbing investigation in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police investigated a stabbing in West El Paso early Sunday morning. The initial report was released just after 2 a.m. The Crimes Against Persons called out to the scene. First responders confirmed that the stabbing happened on the 6400 block of Belton Road. There...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Driver extracted from Jeep after wreck next to Sunland Park exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver of a late-model Jeep had to be extracted after a mid-morning wreck adjacent to the Sunland Park exit ramp. The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, just off the Sunland Park exit ramp, directly below the Sunland Park Mall sign. Emergency crews were forced to extract […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Migrant Drowns in Rio Grande During Chase in El Paso

EL PASO – A Border Patrol agent assigned to the El Paso U.S. Border Patrol Station was working line watch duties three weeks ago when he observed four suspected illegal migrants running north from the Rio Grande River towards the International Border Barrier, approximately one and a quarter miles east of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso.  The International Border Barrier is situated between the U.S./Mexico international border and the American Canal. The Border Patrol agent drove his U.S. Border Patrol marked vehicle on the levee road towards the location from the south side of…
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Investigators seeking information on man who died after lying on I-10

EL PASO, TEXAS – Crime Stoppers of El Paso is seeking information on the November 2021 death of Armando Torres, 27. A semi-truck driver ran over Torres the night of November 4. El Paso Police officials say the driver reported seeing Torres lying on the Trowbridge exit ramp. The semi-truck driver could not stop quickly The post Investigators seeking information on man who died after lying on I-10 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man sentenced for role in 2 deaths from overdose

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cocaine overdose investigation dating back to November 2017, resulted in the sentencing of an El Paso man for his role in two deaths.    Paris Lamont Dennis, 39, pleaded guilty on February 24, 2022, to one count of distribution of a controlled substance, causing serious bodily injury. Received 239 […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body recovered by EPFD Water Rescue teams

EL PASO, Texas - One body was recovered early Saturday morning at the Zaragoza Bridge point of entry, according to the El Paso Fire Department. EPFD Water Rescue recovered the body just before 7 a.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. The body and the investigation have...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Two hikers escorted from McKelligon Canyon

EL PASO, Texas - Two hikers were located and escorted from McKelligon Canyon late Saturday night. The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that Combined Search and Rescue units responded to a report of a missing hiker at the 1400 block of McKelligon Canyon. The initial report came in at 10:52...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman who helped in dismemberment murder is sentenced

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A judge has sentenced a woman convicted of several crimes related to the 2016 murder and dismemberment of 33-year-old Anthony Trejo. On Friday, a jury sentenced Erlinda Lujan to 55 years in prison for the murder of Anthony Trejo. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News, Trejo […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Officials provide update on body recovered from canal in Ysleta

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hours after a members of the El Paso Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team recover a body spotted in a canal near the Ysleta Port of Entry, officials release preliminary identification. Officials tell KTSM 9 News that the body recovered is that of a woman in her 20’s; the investigation is […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Police identify body found in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have identified the man found dead outside an East El Paso home on Thursday. EPPD officials say 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora was found by a person outside his home along the 11000 block of Cannon Hill. El Paso Fire Department crews...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

EPFD Water Rescue pulls body from Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Only a few hours removed from the grim task of pulling a woman’s body from an Ysleta-area canal, El Paso Fire Department’s (EPFD) Water Rescue Team were once again called into action on the city’s Westside. Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police investigate man's death in eastside neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police investigators are looking into another suspicious death. Thursday morning, police responded to an "unknown problem" in the 11900 Cannon Hill in the eastside. A man was found dead outside. The man is in his late 20s, early 30s, said El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy