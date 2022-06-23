ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a store insider – 9 items you should never buy from Dollar Tree & they could be unsafe

By Stephanie Harper
 4 days ago
DOLLAR Tree is a great place shop for people who are trying to save as much money as possible.

But some pros warn that some of the chain's super-cheap stock might not always be perfectly safe to use.

Some pros warn that some of Dollar Tree's super-cheap stock might not always be perfectly safe to use Credit: Getty
Vitamins are one of the items shoppers might want to avoid from Dollar Tree Credit: Getty

Best Life Online claims that certain products from Dollar Tree should be totally avoided.

Among them are vitamins, since they might not match up to nutritional standards.

They might even be expired.

Buying toys for the kids from Dollar Tree could bring up some safety concerns as well.

It’s possible the toys haven’t been properly tested to prove how safe they are in the hands of small children.

Business Insider has also compiled a list of Dollar Tree that they should be skipped also.

The list includes makeup, since Dollar Tree cosmetic products might accidentally be placed on shelves after they've expired.

They also advise against plastic cooking utensils, because they might contain materials that could possibly be linked to cancer, such as bromine.

Business Insider also questions buying knives from Dollar Tree, saying they tend to be ineffective and dull compared to knives from other stores.

If you don’t want to deal with your trash bags bursting open from the bottom after filling up, you may want to avoid buying those from Dollar Tree also.

If you’re getting ready to grab a hot dish from the oven, Dollar Tree oven mitts could let you down.

They’re said to be made of low-quality materials that won’t properly protect you from the heat.

Headphones and electrical cords are two more items that some people suggest avoiding at Dollar Tree.

Their electrical items allegedly won’t last long – and might even be dangerous to use.

Cosmetics and beauty products from Dollar Tree might be expired and should be skipped Credit: Getty

