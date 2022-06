LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was taken to jail Sunday after Nebraska State Patrol says he blew a .308 into a breathalyzer, almost 4-times the legal limit. The trooper who arrested him says the man was still drinking after getting pulled over for swerving, and had no clue he was in Seward County.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO