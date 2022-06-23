ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Killed In Chain Reaction Crash | Santa Fe Springs

By Brentt Sporn
onscene.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article06.22.2022 | 1:43 AM | SANTA FE SPRINGS – At or around 1:45 AM, reports were made to the California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs office reporting a solo car crash involving a black Toyota Camry that was blacked out and...

onscene.tv

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

One Airlifted, Unknown Number Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Accident In Castaic

One person was airlifted and at least one person was killed Saturday following a fatal accident on the 5 Freeway in Castaic, impacting northbound traffic. At around 9:30 a.m. first responders received reports of a fatal traffic collision on the 5 Freeway at Exit 183 near Templin Highway, according to supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
CASTAIC, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Car Crash on Soquel Canyon Parkway [Chino Hills, CA]

CHINO HILLS, CA (June 24, 2022) – Sunday afternoon, a car crash on Soquel Canyon Parkway left two people with injuries, police said. According to authorities, the patrol car unit was involved in a car that happened on Soquel Canyon Parkway. Furthermore, the police reported two people with significant...
CHINO HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in 710 Freeway Crash

LONG BEACH – Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway and hit a tree. The crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. Thursday at Wardlow Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Motorcycle Collision on Beach Boulevard [Stanton, CA]

DUI Driver Arrested after Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Starr Street. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m., when a man driving a pickup made a U-turn on Beach Boulevard to southbound Starr Street. Meanwhile, a woman on a motorcycle was heading north on the same road and collided with the pickup....
STANTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Santa Fe Springs#Toyota#Info Onscene Tv#Ig
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Ocean Boulevard [Long Beach, CA]

Traffic Accident near Termino Avenue Left One Hospitalized. The crash occurred at 10:20 p.m. along Ocean Boulevard near Termino Avenue. According to reports, a man driving a 1998 Toyota pickup truck westbound on Ocean attempted a left turn onto Termino. Consequently, he failed to yield to an oncoming 2014 Toyota...
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 91 Freeway [Riverside, CA]

Traffic Accident on Van Buren Boulevard Left One Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, the deadly incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on the westbound 91, just east of Van Buren Boulevard. Furthermore, the investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at about 65 mph along the white lines between the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
signalscv.com

Traffic advisory: The Old Road closed in Stevenson Ranch

Santa Clarita Valley Water, assisted by Los Angeles County Public Works, is working on emergency road repairs on The Old Road, from Market Drive North and Constitution Avenue, after a water mainline break caused damage to the road. The Old Road is shut down in both directions between Market Drive...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
CBS LA

One dead after single-car collision with tree on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

One person was killed after their vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of I-710 Freeway in Long Beach Thursday morning. The single-vehicle collision was first reported just after 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Wardlow Road. Authorities pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene.California Highway Patrol officers were not sure what led up to the crash, but as a result, they issued a Sigalert for the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes in the area as they investigated the incident. All lanes were reopened as of 7:00 a.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Officers Respond to Male Stabbed in El Monte

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Only on CBSLA: Family reunited with 12-week-old puppy after being stolen

A Walnut family can breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday thanks to some good Samaritans who dropped off their Goldendoodle at the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Walnut/Diamond Bar station.It's unclear at this moment who dropped off Sawyer, a 12-week-old puppy who was taken from his owner's arms, and how the person found the dog. In a video obtained by CBSLA, surveillance video showed the moment Sawyer was abducted. The family believes that thanks to the reporting by CBSLA, a woman walked into the sheriff's station and dropped of Sawyer."It's overwhelming," Joe Ortiz told CBSLA Anchor Jasmine Viel. "It's been...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
foxla.com

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Orange County captured

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - The coyote that attacked a two-year-old at an Orange County park earlier this week has been captured, according to officials. Back on Tuesday, a coyote attacked a two-year-old at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley around 8:30 p.m. At the time of the attack, officials used a DNA swab from the child's clothes to determine that a coyote was responsible for the attack.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy