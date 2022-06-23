Baystate Health reports 53 COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 53 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, 2 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 39 confirmed.

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 2 confirmed.

Baystate Wing Hospital – 10 confirmed.

Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.