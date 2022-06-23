ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 53 COVID-19 patients

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 53 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, 2 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 39 confirmed.
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 2 confirmed.
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 10 confirmed.
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed.
