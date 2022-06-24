ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, WV

59News helps United Way for Founder’s Day

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

Founder’s Day of Giving 2022

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – A week ago, 59News held it’s annual Fill the Boot or Food Drive for Nexstar’s 2022 Founder’s Day of Caring, and the numbers are in! The event was held across three different counties in Southern West Virginia, and all the money raised was thanks to viewers like you.

59News would like to thank everyone who donated as a part of the event, the Beaver Fire Department and the Greenbrier County Sherriff’s Office, as well as the United Way of Southern West Virginia and the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley.

All of the money raised from the Fill the Boot for Food Drive will go to the United Way of Southern West Virginia and the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley, both of which will distribute the funding to local food pantries. 59News was on location in Princeton, Beaver and Fairlea, on Friday, June 17, 2022 collecting money from people willing to donate for a good cause.

Raleigh County raised the highest amount of money, with $7599.45. Greenbrier county came in second place with $4864.67, and the grand total raised for local food pantries was $12.464.12!

This event was a part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day, which commemorated the 25th anniversary of the company. Nexstar is the parent company to WVNS-59News and is America’s largest local television and media company with 199  full power stations. All of Nexstar’s stations across the country participated in community service to celebrate this milestone.

59News would like to thank the public for their generosity and all of the volunteers who participated in last Friday’s event. The more than 12,000 dollars raised will help the food insecurity need in southern West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

WVNS

Beckley Area Foundation officially moves into new home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Area Foundation has a new home on Kanawha Street in Beckley. This move reinforces BAF’s long-term commitment to the area. The Carter Family Foundations’ generosity made the BAF’s vision become a reality when their board made the unanimous decision to award a grant to BAF for the purchase of the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local farm offers blueberry picking; goat petting

RENICK, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun outing to spend with family and friends, you should go visit the Friendly Goat Fruit Farm. Located at 2801 Julia Rd in Renick, WV, 24966, the farm offers a scenic place for the public to enjoy, which includes a large blueberry farm filled with over […]
RENICK, WV
WVNS

Food Truck Frenzy & Festival returns to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Summer is here and that means it is time to celebrate and what better way to do that than with food and music! That is exactly how Princeton and the Chuck Mathena Center kicked things off with their Food Truck Frenzy and Festival. Candace Wilson, Executive Director of the Chuck Mathena […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

