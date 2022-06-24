59News helps United Way for Founder’s Day

Founder’s Day of Giving 2022

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – A week ago, 59News held it’s annual Fill the Boot or Food Drive for Nexstar’s 2022 Founder’s Day of Caring, and the numbers are in! The event was held across three different counties in Southern West Virginia, and all the money raised was thanks to viewers like you.

59News would like to thank everyone who donated as a part of the event, the Beaver Fire Department and the Greenbrier County Sherriff’s Office, as well as the United Way of Southern West Virginia and the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley.

All of the money raised from the Fill the Boot for Food Drive will go to the United Way of Southern West Virginia and the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley, both of which will distribute the funding to local food pantries. 59News was on location in Princeton, Beaver and Fairlea, on Friday, June 17, 2022 collecting money from people willing to donate for a good cause.

Raleigh County raised the highest amount of money, with $7599.45. Greenbrier county came in second place with $4864.67, and the grand total raised for local food pantries was $12.464.12!















This event was a part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day, which commemorated the 25th anniversary of the company. Nexstar is the parent company to WVNS-59News and is America’s largest local television and media company with 199 full power stations. All of Nexstar’s stations across the country participated in community service to celebrate this milestone.

59News would like to thank the public for their generosity and all of the volunteers who participated in last Friday’s event. The more than 12,000 dollars raised will help the food insecurity need in southern West Virginia.

