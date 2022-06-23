Cal OES helps Plumas County cover costs associated with Beckwourth Complex Fires
By Editor
Plumas County News
4 days ago
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) today announced the preliminary approval of $12,312 in reimbursements to help Plumas County cover costs it and supporting agencies incurred during the response to the Beckwourth Complex Fires. The reimbursements represent the state’s 75 percent share...
SACRAMENTO – As part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $14 billion package to address homelessness, ten California communities from Mendocino County to San Diego will receive $17 million in Family Homelessness Challenge Grant funds with the goal of reducing family homelessness throughout the state. “This is not a one-size-fits-all...
Caltrans announced yesterday that Highway 70 is open to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with 89), and today the agency announced what motorists can expect. One-way traffic control is in place 24-hours per day. Mondays though Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — It was 15-years-ago on Friday that the Angora Fire devastated the South Shore of Lake Tahoe as hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged. The fire started at 2:15 p.m. on June 24, 2007 near Seneca Drive due to an illegal campfire being burned the night before, according to […]
This article originally appeared on KCRA.com. Millions of California taxpayers will get “inflation relief” payments after lawmakers have reached an agreement on the framework of the 2022-23 budget. The deal also suspends the state's sales tax on diesel. “The centerpiece of the agreement, a $17 billion inflation relief...
The average price per square foot of a house for sale in California was $383 in April, according to the California Association of Realtors. But, believe it or not, there are still more than 500 ZIP codes where homes are cheaper than that.
Sacramento, CA–In another major step toward continuing to investigate fraudsters and recover unemployment insurance funds, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) announced it has recovered $1.1 billion in unemployment insurance funds. The recovered funds were located on approximately 780,000 inactivated benefit cards. Most of the recovered funds will return...
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple fire crews are putting out a large metal recycling facility blaze on North Township Road Saturday. According to Cal Fire Butte County, it is assisting the Sutter County Fire Department with a Battalion Chief, a dozer, four engines, and one engine from Oroville. The Feather River Air Quality Management […]
PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A power outage in Plumas County affected over 7,500 customers Thursday afternoon, said Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric.
The majority of districts have been affected, with all districts but one showing over 95% of customers without power.
At the moment, the cause of the power outage is unclear.
It is also unclear when power will be restored.
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Due to the risk of wildfires Sierra Pacific Industries, which owns nearly 2 million acres of forestland in California, has closed public access into its wildlands starting July 1. Sierra Pacific said that they normally provide public access to their wildlands for hiking, fishing, hunting and other outdoor activities. “Despite some of […]
CHICO, Calif. - Chico will move through the Comanche Creek homeless camp site next Wednesday, June 29, 2022, handing out 7-day notices to the homeless living there. The city is trying to clear out the entire area all at once, but the settlement agreement says the city can only give notices and move out 50 homeless people at once.
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters had to hike into the Tahoe National Forest on Thursday to battle a tree fire that was apparently started by lightning.
California saw more than 66,000 lightning strikes across the state Wednesday night into Thursday.
The tree that caught fire near Donner Lake. (Credit: Cal Fire)
The barrage was one of the most extreme seen in years – with about a third of them being cloud-to-ground strikes, officials with the National Lightning Detection Network said.
A vast majority of the lightning strikes were registered down in Southern California, but Northern California also saw some action.
Case in point, Cal Fire and the US Forest Service announced that they responded to a lightning-caused tree fire above Donner Lake on Thursday evening. Firefighters had to hike for about a mile until they reached the fire on Schallenberger Ridge.
Crews had to fell the tree to fully put out the flames, Cal Fire says.
Firefighters will continue to be on high alert in case any lingering problems remain after the thunderstorm.
Two Bay Area cities are among 10 regions throughout California to receive $17 million in Family Homelessness Challenge Grant funds with the goal of reducing family homelessness in the Golden State. Oakland and Livermore are the two Bay Area cities to join 10 California communities in receiving the funds, the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Power was restored Friday afternoon to about 2,500 customers. Liberty Utilities announced at about 12:45 p.m. that power had been restored and no customers should be experiencing outages. Original post. SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A power outage is affecting thousands of customers in...
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Some say California is dying, submerged in a housing crisis and devastated by year-round wildfires.An Oakland-based photographer just paid for billboards in Oakland to highlight the crises California faces. He's displaying his own photos on the billboards."I've been shooting my whole life, since I was 15," said photographer Thomas Broening. "When I'm shooting, I'm looking for something out of the ordinary."He's traveled around the world for his work and says there's no place better than California."I love California. I raised four children here," he said.But he says that, in the past decade, the Golden...
Plumas County Public Health is reporting COVID numbers weekly and announced June 23 that there have been 32 new cases of COVID reported over the past seven days; 17 were reported on June 16. There are currently 45 people in isolation and no individuals are hospitalized. The test positivity rate...
