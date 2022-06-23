Phoenix monsoon weather brings dust, rain, lightning: Live radar, updates

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for East central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 502 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Dateland to near Sentinel to 6 miles west of Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 51 and 111. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 7 and 12. Locations impacted include Gila Bend, Sentinel, Paloma, Tyson, Dateland, Mohawk and Hyder. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

