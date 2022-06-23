ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix monsoon weather brings dust, rain, lightning: Live radar, updates

By Kenneth Wong
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Parts of Arizona saw another round of monsoon weather on June 23, with dust storm warnings in effect across the Phoenix metropolitan area. The remnants of Thursday's storms continued to bring rain to the Valley Friday morning, with chances for wet weather to persist throughout the rest of the...

