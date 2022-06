ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We're taking you inside the room at RPD where they're trying to recruit the next wave of police—and they need them. So many officers in RPD retired or quit in the past year, the city just had to find more than 2 million dollars to pay for all the overtime to cover all the shifts. The union, the Locust Club, says RPD uses 35 overtime shifts a day.

