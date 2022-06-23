‘Chicago P.D.’: Is Carmela Zumbado Returning for Season 10?

The One Chicago universe has rocked fans with some pretty expected character deaths in past seasons. We’ve even seen some intense demises over on Chicago Med. Realistically, the characters that populate the worlds of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD face some of the most intense situations face to face in every single episode; it’s part of their job descriptions. However, every so often, our Med staff experiences some scary encounters themselves. Fortunately, season seven of the NBC medical drama saw just one significant character death: Dr. Ethan Choi’s father, Patrick. So in the end, the most influential characters remained safe for yet another season. That said, some fans are confused about the fate of Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto’s character Natalie Manning, with some even wondering, was she killed off?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO