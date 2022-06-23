ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Chicago P.D.’: Is Carmela Zumbado Returning for Season 10?

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicago P.D.’s season 9 addition, Anna Avalos, was a major player in the show’s second story arc. But unfortunately, the character didn’t survive the conclusion. But does that mean that we will never see her actress Carmela Zumbado on the show again?. Probably. In fairness, even...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Will Yuri Sardarov Return in Season 11?

“Chicago Fire” fans saw confirmation of the character Otis’s death during the season eight premiere. But before his death, Yuri Sardarov’s Brian “Otis” Zvonecek was one of “Chicago Fire” fans’ favorite firemen. Kicking off the show as one of Firehouse 51’s two newest crew members, he quickly proved himself an asset to the team. In addition, he later took on co-ownership of the show’s iconic bar, Molly’s, alongside David Eigenberg’s Christopher Herrmann. As such a beloved member of “Chicago Fire,” fans are wondering, will Otis return in season 11?
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Does Dr. Natalie Manning Die?

The One Chicago universe has rocked fans with some pretty expected character deaths in past seasons. We’ve even seen some intense demises over on Chicago Med. Realistically, the characters that populate the worlds of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD face some of the most intense situations face to face in every single episode; it’s part of their job descriptions. However, every so often, our Med staff experiences some scary encounters themselves. Fortunately, season seven of the NBC medical drama saw just one significant character death: Dr. Ethan Choi’s father, Patrick. So in the end, the most influential characters remained safe for yet another season. That said, some fans are confused about the fate of Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto’s character Natalie Manning, with some even wondering, was she killed off?
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Will Anna Avalos Star in Season 9?

One of the most pivotal storylines of Chicago PD Season 9 was Anna Avalos’ (Carmela Zumbado) involvement with the Intelligence Unit. A former gang member turned informant for the police, Anna developed a connection with the officers of Chicago PD throughout the season. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), in particular, however, took a strong liking to the mother of one, and over time, the two became close.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: The Storylines Fans Hope to See in Season 11

As we (not so) patiently await the return of Chicago Fire to NBC this fall, fans are spinning out potential plotlines for the upcoming season. Sadly, we still have months to go until the hit drama returns. In the meantime, Chicago Fire fans have taken to social media to share some storylines they hope to see when the show returns. And they had lots of requests.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: The Real Reason the Classic Western Was Canceled After 20 Years

Despite being widely popular, here is the real reason why the classic western TV show “Gunsmoke” was canceled after 20 years without a final episode. According to ScreenRant, “Gunsmoke” made its debut in 1955 and quickly became a success. However, the show’s popularity went down a bit after the first decade. When CBS planned to cancel the western series, there was reportedly a public backlash. This caused the network to continue airing the show.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Reveal Their Favorite Partner of Danny Reagan’s

Given Blue Bloods‘ longevity, it makes sense that our favorite characters have worked with multiple partners over the years. In fact, Eddie Janko just had a change in partnership earlier this past season. That said, as one of the police drama’s original characters, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) has had a slew of partners. For the last nine years or so, he’s been partnered with actress Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez. However, interestingly, he’s actually gone through six partners in total. Given his array of partners, fans have taken to social media to reveal their all-time favorite.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Rusty Stevens Once Appeared in a Halloween Special in Three Separate Series

The classic TV show Leave it to Beaver is beloved by fans of the era. One of the most memorable characters in the cast will always be Beaver’s apple-eating best pal Larry Mondello, played by Rusty Stevens. After being discovered selling newspapers on a street corner, Stevens was featured in a total of 67 episodes across the first four seasons of the show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS Fans Go Nuts Over Wilmer Valderrama’s New Season 20 Teaser

“NCIS” fans marked their calendars earlier this week when CBS announced their fall lineup and the premiere dates for everyone’s favorite shows. “NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama also informed fans about the premiere date for Season 20 of the hit show earlier. He posted a photo with the show’s logo and its premiere date, Monday, September 19, superimposed over a picture of the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmela Zumbado
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why You Recognize the Actress Who Plays Rebecca Jones

Chicago Fire is on its annual summer hiatus. Meanwhile, fans are looking back at some of the NBC drama’s older seasons. And, amid those older seasons, we briefly met the recurring character Rebecca Jones. While Jones’ role on the show was shortlived, her actress, Daisy Betts, may nevertheless seem familiar. Though we haven’t seen Rebecca Jones for years, we’re here to look at some of the actress’s prior, well-known roles.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#P D#Chicago Fire
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Have Huge Predictions for Season 13

Since 2010, Blue Bloods has produced twelve successful, action-packed seasons. And in October of this year, a 13th will be added to the thrilling catalog. Though the next batch of episodes is still several months away, fans are already eagerly awaiting the continuation of the Reagans’ story. In a...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Season 13 Is Premiering Later Than Ever

When fall rolls around, it usually means that a new season of Blue Bloods is about to start on CBS and this year is no exception. Yet the fans who watch Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and others on the show as part of the Reagan family will have to wait. No, the show is returning for sure. But Season 13 will be popping up on CBS later than ever.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Is ‘Ramping Up Production’ on Season 2

NCIS: Hawai’i fans, are you missing Jane Tennant? Do you wonder whether Lucy and Whistler are for real this time?How does Ernie spend his summer? What about Kai and Jesse?. The agents and analysts at the Pearl Harbor NCIS office got us all hooked in season one. NCIS: Hawai’i was the most-watched rookie show on any network. It stayed just ahead of fellow CBS first-year series FBI: International for top honors.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

486K+
Followers
52K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy