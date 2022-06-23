ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Lebanon candidates can start filing for office in early July

By ALEX POWERS
Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLebanon’s would-be candidates for November races can file for the positions of mayor and city councilor in early July. Candidates can begin filing Monday, July 11 and have until 5 p.m. Aug. 1 to submit their paperwork. The seats of city councilors Wayne Rieskamp, Gamael Nassar and Michelle...

Lebanon-Express

Gallery: Mid-Willamette Valley demonstrators respond to SCOTUS

Shelby Sprague made a sign and got on the protest line when she heard the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade. "I'm p----- off that my college-aged daughter has fewer rights than I did," Sprague said. SCOTUS on Friday, June 24 announced its adjudication of Dobbs v. Jackson...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Minimum wage will increase July 1 in Oregon

Newberg and other 'standard zone' cities will see a hike to $13.50 an hour on FridayStarting Friday, the 5% of the state's workers earning minimum wage will take home a little more pay each week. State legislators passed a bill in 2016 creating a three-tiered minimum wage, placing Oregon among the highest minimum wage states in the nation. In 2022 that means urban workers will see an hourly wage increase to $14.75, a hike of 75 cents. The minimum wage in the rural parts of the state will increase 50 cents an hour to $12.50. Towns located in the so-called...
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon man dies in Highway 20 motorcycle crash

A Lebanon man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 20 in Linn County, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. On Saturday, June 25 at around 6:58 p.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, about 25 miles east of Sweet Home.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Linn County adopts $224.6 million budget

The Linn County Board of Commissioners adopted Thursday morning a $224.6 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Rising inflation was a significant factor in building this year’s budget, according to Linn County spokesperson Alex Paul. The budget, with a tax rate of $1.27 per $1,000 of assessed value,...
LINN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

What the end of Roe v. Wade means for Oregon and Washington

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday puts the power to allow or ban abortions in the hands of state governments. In Oregon and Washington abortion remains a fully legal health procedure, protected by state law. But that’s not the case in several other states, here abortion clinics are already closing.
hh-today.com

On the riverfront path: Fire in a big tree

If you go west on Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path, on your right just before you cross under the Lyon Street Bridge you see this partially burned-out cottonwood trunk . The inside of the hollow trunk is blackened by fire. For a couple of weeks or so, the hole has been protected by chicken wire, presumably to keep anyone from exploring the inside. A “danger” sign has been tacked to the tree, and there’s yellow caution tape to keep people out.
ALBANY, OR
deseret.com

Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
EUGENE, OR
Estacada News

$9.7 million awarded to build rental homes in Estacada

The money awarded by the Oregon Housing Stability Council will go toward building 625 new affordable rentals and homes for ownership.Oregon Housing and Community Services (HCS) has awarded over $73.33 million toward the construction of 625 affordable homes in Oregon counties that have been affected by wildfires, including Clackamas County's own Estacada. Of the total, $9.7 million is slated to go to construction of 36 apartment homes at Estacada Apartments. A 2019 Housing Needs Analysis for the city of Estacada called for additional housing diversity, noting that from 2013-17, 78% of Estacada's housing was single-family detached dwellings. Affordable...
ESTACADA, OR
polkio.com

Shooting under investigation, south of Independence city limits

On Saturday, June 25, at about 8:57 p.m., a Polk County citizen called 911 to report hearing multiple gun shots around the area of Highland Road and Stapleton Road, outside city limits of Independence. The witness heard vehicles speeding away from the area. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate...
POLK COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Authorities warn Northwest swimmers to beware risky waters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are warning recreationists to be wary of risky waterways as hot weather hits part of the Pacific Northwest. The Statesman-Journal reports the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington state through Sunday. After an abnormally cool...
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

Willamette Slough Habitat Restoration Continues

The City of Salem and Willamette Riverkeeper are gearing up for a third year of targeted treatment of an aggressive, invasive water plant that had gained a stranglehold on the Willamette Slough at Minto Brown Island Park in prior years, hurting recreation opportunities and wildlife alike. Uruguayan water primrose, also...
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

Hordes of Flying Carpenter Ants Along Oregon Coast

“FLYING ants” you say? Wait, what? Yes, we'll have to back up in a moment. Oregon Coast Beach Connection received an eyebrow-raising report from Newport part-timer Tracy Thomas on Saturday. “A large number of them suddenly appeared today at Nye Beach in Newport,” Thomas said. “Right at the tideline....
Lebanon-Express

Two suspects arrested for armed robbery in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department has arrested two suspects allegedly involved in an April armed robbery at a Lebanon gold dealer. According to a news release from LPD, police arrested Anthony Wade Holden, 32, of Lebanon and Corey Brandon Wreyford, 31, of Sweet Home. The two were located Thursday, June 23 and lodged in Linn County Jail.
hh-today.com

Hanging out in center of a highway couplet

Surrounded by heavy traffic in the middle of Albany, there are two islands of lawn, flowers, bushes and trees. Lately the larger of the two has become a place for apparently homeless people to hang out. A reader called my attention to this on Tuesday. “They were there about a...
ALBANY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn principal accepts NMSD post

District's new director of teaching and learning is an experienced professional, returning employeeAURORA — North Marion School District Superintendent Ginger Redlinger announced on June 22 that the district has hired for the position of Director of Teaching and Learning — an educator from Woodburn with 20 years of experience and a passion for equity. Desiree Kiesel, who's been the principal of the Woodburn Arts and Communications Academy for nearly five years, possesses a wealth of ideal experience, including her work at the Oregon Department of Education as an English language arts specialist. She devoted many years to the Woodburn...
oregontoday.net

School Bus Crash, Lane Co., June 27

Friday morning at 08:43 hours, Lane County 911 dispatch received a report of a school bus crash on Marcola Road near milepost 4. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Mohawk Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Upon arrival, two occupants were located: an adult male driver and a single juvenile passenger. The adult male was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The juvenile was treated and released at the scene. The investigation continues, but initial indications point to the driver suffering a medical emergency, immediately preceding the crash. Emergency responders had Marcola Road closed for a little more than an hour, to accommodate emergency vehicles and personnel. At this time the roadway has been completely reopened and normal traffic has resumed.
LANE COUNTY, OR

