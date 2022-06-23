Allen F. Daily, Verdugo Academy Students Graduate

A New England native, Dr. Jason A. Curtis earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Arizona in 1996, then graduated from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 2001. After returning home, Dr. Curtis and his wife Jess started a beautiful family and cultivated a successful dental practice in Gorham, Maine. However, the allure of the Arizona desert never left and they eventually relocated to the Valley of the Sun in 2012. After discovering Arizona’s hidden gem, his family made the difficult decision to leave a thriving practice in Phoenix and resettle in the pines of Prescott to serve the community’s dental needs.

